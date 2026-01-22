Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura, 60 Passengers Escape

Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura, 60 Passengers Escape

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

Mathura, Jan 22 (PTI) More than 60 passengers had a narrow escape after a double-decker bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway here on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am near milestone 110 on the Agra-Noida carriageway in the Raya area.

The bus (UP 90 AT 8837), travelling from Banda to Delhi, caught fire after the rear tyre brake got jammed, Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO) Kishan Lal said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service, and it took a little over an hour to bring the blaze under control, he said, adding that the driver fled.

No casualties were reported and the passengers were later sent to their destinations by alternative arrangements, officials said.

The incident comes a little over a month after a major accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in which 19 people were killed.

On December 16, 2025, eight buses and two smaller vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up that triggered a massive fire, leaving several bodies charred beyond recognition and requiring DNA profiling for identification. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Yamuna Expressway Yamuna Expressway Bus Fire
