ED Raids British Maulana Shamshul Huda’s Residence In Sant Kabir Nagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the residence of British citizen Maulana Shamshul Huda in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district as part of an ongoing probe into alleged foreign funding.

The ED’s Lucknow zonal team reached Raza Manzil, located in the Meat Mandi area of Khalilabad, on Thursday morning. Accompanied by CRPF personnel, the team arrived in three vehicles and carried out a search operation that continued from morning until evening. Officials examined documents and questioned the Maulana’s wife and daughter-in-law during the raid.

Maulana Shamshul Huda has been accused of constructing a madrasa and acquiring other properties through foreign funding. Earlier investigations by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had also reportedly revealed alleged links to Pakistan. The ED is currently investigating the foreign funding aspect of the case.

A resident of Deoria Lal village in Sant Kabir Nagar, Huda was previously a teacher at a madrasa in Azamgarh. He acquired British citizenship in 2013 and has since been residing in the United Kingdom. A case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was registered against him at Khalilabad Kotwali police station based on a complaint by the District Minority Welfare Officer.

Continued to Draw Salary After Acquiring UK Citizenship

Despite obtaining UK citizenship in 2013, Shamshul Huda Khan allegedly continued to receive a salary as an Alia section teacher from a madrasa until 2017. He later took voluntary retirement, allegedly with the involvement of departmental officials.

An FIR was registered on a complaint by Sarfaraz Ahmad, manager of Madrasa Darul Uloom Ahle Sunnat Madrasa Ashrafia Misbahul Uloom in Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, over the alleged receipt of ₹16,59,555 in government funds. Two additional FIRs have also been registered at Khalilabad Kotwali. In one of the earlier cases, a chargesheet has already been filed in court, while investigation under FEMA is ongoing.

Investigations have further revealed that despite acquiring UK citizenship in 2013, he allegedly cast his vote in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In total, three separate FIRs have been lodged against Shamshul Huda Khan, his wife, son, and daughter-in-law in connection with the matter.

Demolition Order for Madrasa, Case in Court

Legal action against Shamshul Huda Khan and his family has intensified. Following an order from the SDM court to demolish a madrasa reportedly built at a cost of several crores, the matter is currently under consideration in the District Magistrate’s court.

His son, Tausif Raza, has approached the High Court, which has granted a four-week stay and directed the lower court to resolve the matter within that period.

Although Huda obtained British citizenship in 2013 and spends most of his time abroad, madrasa records show he remained a patron of the managing committee until 2023. After the issue surfaced in 2021, his son was inducted into the managing committee. Since then, Huda has reportedly been overseeing the madrasa and other activities from the UK through his son.

