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English NewsCities8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowning In Waterlogged Area In Delhi's Samaypur Badli

8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowning In Waterlogged Area In Delhi's Samaypur Badli

The tragedy has left the child's family and local residents in shock. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 08:39 AM (IST)

An eight-year-old boy allegedly drowned in rainwater accumulated in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area as heavy monsoon showers continued to lash the national capital. The incident took place at the Machhi Market area, where severe waterlogging had occurred following continuous rainfall. The child was pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The tragedy has left the child's family and local residents in shock. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Child Slipped Into Waterlogged Pit

A local resident said the boy had gone with another child to relieve himself in the open as the area lacked accessible toilet facilities.

"The two children had gone out to defecate in the open. It had been raining since Wednesday night and the area was flooded. The boy fell into the water from an elevated spot. He was pulled out, but by then he had died," the resident said.

A shopkeeper near the spot said the child had come to the area after his father asked him to go relieve himself nearby.

"About two hours later, the family realised he was missing. They searched for nearly an hour but couldn't find him. He was eventually discovered in a water-filled pit. Four people carried him to the hospital," the shopkeeper said.

Another local resident said the children had gone towards the Transport Nagar area instead of using a toilet.

"They were sitting on an elevated patch to relieve themselves when one of them suddenly slipped into the water. The other child got frightened and ran home without telling anyone what had happened. The family kept searching for him for over two hours before his body was found," the resident said.

Heavy Rain Disrupts Life In Delhi

Heavy monsoon rain disrupted normal life across Delhi on Thursday, causing widespread waterlogging, uprooted trees and major traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

According to officials, some areas recorded more than 160 mm of rainfall. The showers also improved the city's air quality, making it the cleanest since September 2023.

Authorities received 68 complaints of waterlogging during the day. Meanwhile, the death toll in a building collapse in Rohini triggered by the heavy rain rose to three.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Monsoon DELHI NEWS
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