Boost For Delhi Connectivity As Rekha Gupta Govt Clears Two-Lane Corridor Along Najafgarh Drain

The Delhi Government has approved an ambitious infrastructure project to construct a two-lane road along both sides of the Najafgarh Drain, aimed at improving traffic flow and strengthening connectivity between rural and urban areas of the capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Finance Expenditure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. The project has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 453.95 crore. Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh was also present at the meeting.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the initiative seeks to reduce congestion on key arterial roads, shorten travel time, lower fuel consumption and curb vehicular emissions by creating an alternative intra-city corridor.

Project Details And Alignment

Under the plan, a 5.94 km two-lane road will be built on the left bank of the drain from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge. From Chhawla to Basaidarapur, roads will be developed along both sides of the drain over 27.415 km, amounting to 54.83 km across the two banks. The total developed length of the corridor will be 60.77 km.

The corridor will connect with major routes including the Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II (linking to NH-9 Rohtak Road) and Najafgarh Road.

At Basaidarapur, it will merge with the Inner Ring Road; at Keshopur with the Outer Ring Road; at Vikaspuri with Pankha Road; at Kakrola with Najafgarh Road; and at Dhulsiras with UER-II, providing direct connectivity to the airport and the Dwarka Expressway.

Areas Set To Benefit

The project will link rural and urban stretches from Dhansa to Basaidarapur. Localities expected to benefit include Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Chhawla, Goyla Dairy, Dwarka, Baprola, Nilothi, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden and IGI Airport.

It will also enhance connectivity to Gurugram Sectors 104 and 110, strengthening transport links between Delhi and Haryana.

Villages connected to the Dwarka Expressway, Galibpur, Rawta Mor, Daurala, Jhuljhuli, Sarangpur, Dhansa, Ghummanhera, Shikarpur, Jhatikra, Kanganheri and Chhawla, are expected to gain improved access. The project will also help protect government land along the drain corridor.

61 km Road With Green Features

The proposed road will be approximately 61 km long and 7 metres wide. Separate tracks will be developed for walking, jogging and cycling. A new bridge will be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to facilitate smoother traffic movement.

Landscaping and tree plantation will be carried out along the corridor. Where necessary, new boundary walls will be built and damaged ones repaired. Street lighting, signages and drainage systems will be installed to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Timeline For Execution

The project has received approval from the concerned technical committee and the Flood Control Board. Following the Finance Expenditure Committee’s clearance, the remaining formalities will now be completed.

The Government aims to secure administrative approvals by March 2026, complete the tendering process by April 2026 and begin construction by May 2026. The target for completion is November 2027.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the project as a significant step towards a sustainable and well-planned transport system in Delhi, intended to improve traffic mobility, support environmental protection and promote integrated urban–rural development.