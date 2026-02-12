Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Launches India's First Musical Road In Mumbai, Playing AR Rahman's 'Jai Ho'

The stretch has been constructed using specially designed rumble strips embedded into the asphalt at specific intervals and depths.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 06:53 PM (IST)

In a first for India, Mumbai has introduced a ‘musical road’ along the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road. The 500-metre-long stretch has been developed on the northbound carriageway between Nariman Point and Worli, shortly after vehicles exit the Coastal Road tunnel.

The project was inaugurated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Engineered With Special Rumble Strips

The stretch has been constructed using specially designed rumble strips embedded into the asphalt at specific intervals and depths.

In a post on X, the BMC said, “🛣️Dharmaveer, Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chinari Road's Musical Road was inaugurated today in the presence of Honorable Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde..”

The civic body added, “Special musical strips installed on the stretch from Session Rimmon Point to Worli will allow drivers to hear the tune of 'Jai Ho' from the movie 'Slumdog Millionaire.'”

How The Musical Road Works

Motorists travelling at speeds between 60 and 80 kmph will be able to hear ‘Jai Ho’, the Academy Award-winning song composed by AR Rahman for the film Slumdog Millionaire.

The concept relies on the interaction between vehicle tyres and the grooved road surface. As vehicles pass over the strips, vibrations are created, generating sound waves that recreate the tune from Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film.

To alert drivers, the Municipal Corporation has installed signboards at 500 metres, 100 metres and 60 metres ahead of the musical stretch. These signs are displayed even within the tunnel section.

Mixed Reactions On Social Media

The initiative has drawn varied reactions online.

One user mocked the authorities, writing, "Thank you BMC for installing this "musical road" in my area," and shared a video highlighting the condition of roads in other parts of the city.

Another commented, “No proper roads in suberbs and musical road for south? (sic)”

A third wrote, “Roads are not cleaned and pot hole free.”

A fourth user remarked, "What? Did we need MORE noise on our roads? Or, did some genius think that we will stop honking because "let's listen to that song again"?"

Meanwhile, a fifth user said, “Superb.. I have seen this few months on social media and now it's in India. Thanks to government and@mybmc.”

A Concept First Introduced In Japan

The concept of melody roads was first introduced in Japan in 2007 and has since been implemented in countries including Hungary, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

With the installation on the Coastal Road, Mumbai has become the first city in India to adopt the concept.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC AR Rahman 'Jai Ho' MUMBAI India’s First Musical Road Mumbai Melody Road Location
