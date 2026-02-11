BJP’s Ritu Tawde Takes Charge As Mumbai Mayor, Ending Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

Mumbai’s civic power structure witnessed a significant political shift on Wednesday as BJP leader Ritu Tawde formally assumed office as Mayor, bringing an end to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s 25-year dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Her elevation marks the BJP’s return to the city’s top ceremonial post after more than four decades, the last BJP mayor having served in the early 1980s.

Elected Unopposed As Sena UBT Abstains

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani officially declared BJP corporator Ritu Tawde elected unopposed after Shiv Sena (UBT) chose not to field a candidate against her. The development cleared the way for a smooth transition in the country’s richest civic body.

In a parallel development, Shinde Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi was declared Deputy Mayor without contest.

First BJP Mayor Since 1982-83

The last BJP leader to hold the post of Mumbai Mayor was Dr Prabhakar Pai, who served during 1982-83. Tawde’s appointment, therefore, marks the party’s return to the position after 44 years.

The change also symbolically ends the long-standing grip of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on the BMC, an institution that has historically been central to the party’s political identity in Mumbai.