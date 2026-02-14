BLO Arrested For Killing Man, Dumping Body Parts In Canal Over Alleged Affair In West Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A booth-level officer (BLO) has been arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly murdering a man over an extramarital affair in West Bengal, police said. The accused allegedly killed the victim and dumped his dismembered body parts in a canal, which were recovered by police on Friday. According to preliminary investigations, the BLO, Rizwan Hasan Mondal, was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of the victim, Nasir Ali. Police said Mondal allegedly used the pretext of electoral roll verification work to call Ali to a secluded location before killing him.

Recovers Body Parts From Canal

The incident took place in North 24 Parganas district. Mondal and his alleged accomplice, Sagar Gyne, were arrested following investigation, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Police said Mondal allegedly called Ali on Monday evening citing issues related to the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise. Investigators suspect the victim was then murdered and his body dismembered. The body parts were later recovered from a canal in Baduria on Friday.

Victim's Family Filed Missing Complaint

The victim’s family filed a missing person complaint on Tuesday, after which police began tracking Mondal’s call records. Following interrogation, he was arrested. Gyne was also arrested for allegedly assisting in the murder, dismemberment and disposal of the body. Following the incident, local residents staged a brief road blockade demanding justice. Police later persuaded them to withdraw the protest.