They are accused of murdering a man over an alleged extramarital affair. The victim's dismembered body parts were found dumped in a canal.
BLO Arrested For Killing Man, Dumping Body Parts In Canal Over Alleged Affair In West Bengal
Following the incident, local residents staged a brief road blockade demanding justice. Police later persuaded them to withdraw the protest.
A booth-level officer (BLO) has been arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly murdering a man over an extramarital affair in West Bengal, police said. The accused allegedly killed the victim and dumped his dismembered body parts in a canal, which were recovered by police on Friday. According to preliminary investigations, the BLO, Rizwan Hasan Mondal, was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of the victim, Nasir Ali. Police said Mondal allegedly used the pretext of electoral roll verification work to call Ali to a secluded location before killing him.
Recovers Body Parts From Canal
The incident took place in North 24 Parganas district. Mondal and his alleged accomplice, Sagar Gyne, were arrested following investigation, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Police said Mondal allegedly called Ali on Monday evening citing issues related to the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise. Investigators suspect the victim was then murdered and his body dismembered. The body parts were later recovered from a canal in Baduria on Friday.
Victim's Family Filed Missing Complaint
The victim’s family filed a missing person complaint on Tuesday, after which police began tracking Mondal’s call records. Following interrogation, he was arrested. Gyne was also arrested for allegedly assisting in the murder, dismemberment and disposal of the body. Following the incident, local residents staged a brief road blockade demanding justice. Police later persuaded them to withdraw the protest.
Frequently Asked Questions
What crime are the booth-level officer and his accomplice accused of?
Where did this incident take place?
The incident occurred in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The body parts were recovered from a canal in Baduria.
How did the police track down the suspects?
The victim's family filed a missing person complaint. Police then tracked the call records of the booth-level officer, leading to his arrest.
What was the motive behind the alleged murder?
Preliminary investigations suggest the motive was an alleged extramarital affair between the booth-level officer and the victim's wife.