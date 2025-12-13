Shivraj Singh Chouhan On ISI Radar? Centre Ramps Up Union Minister's Security To Z+

Security around Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been further strengthened following intelligence inputs from the Union Home Ministry, which warned that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, has shown interest in him.

According to official sources, the Home Ministry has written to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police, stating that the ISI is gathering information related to Chouhan. Acting on the input, security agencies immediately reviewed and enhanced the minister’s protection arrangements.

No Security Lapse, Intructs Home Ministry

Additional barricades have been erected outside Chouhan’s B-8 residence at 74 Bungalow in Bhopal, and security has also been tightened at his official residence in Delhi. Increased police presence was visible outside his Bhopal bungalow late on Friday night.

The Home Ministry has issued strict instructions to ensure there are no security lapses. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary has been placed on high alert, and directions have also been sent to the Special Commissioner (Security) of the Delhi Police.

Officials said the security review was conducted in consultation with central security agencies. The Home Ministry’s communication urged that appropriate measures be taken to prevent any untoward incident.

No Further Details On Input

Chouhan already has Z+ category security, the highest level of protection in the country. While authorities have not disclosed details about any additional deployment following the latest input, Z+ security typically involves around 55 trained personnel, including elite commandos.

No further details have been shared by the government regarding the nature of the intelligence input.