The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to stay the state government’s Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, commonly referred to as the caste survey, but imposed strict conditions on its conduct. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi passed the interim order on petitions challenging the survey.



The court directed that participation in the survey shall be strictly voluntary and that all data collected must remain confidential, accessible only to the commission conducting the survey, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The court stated that it is not appropriate to halt the survey process. However, it ordered that all data collected must remain strictly confidential and must not be shared with any individual. The State Backward Classes Commission has been instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection and security of the information gathered.

Additionally, the commission has been directed to issue a notification clarifying that participation in the survey is entirely voluntary and that no individual is required to provide any information.

(More details awaited)