Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMessi Event Organiser Arrested After Violent Chaos In Kolkata, Promises To Refund Tickets

Messi Event Organiser Arrested After Violent Chaos In Kolkata, Promises To Refund Tickets

“There was some kind of anger and anxiety among the fans because he was not playing,” West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar told news agency PTI.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata police have arrested the chief organiser of Saturday’s event linked to Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s visit to the Salt Lake Stadium after chaos erupted when the footballer stayed only for a few minutes and was barely visible to most attendees.

Scores of angry fans lost their cool at the Yubha Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, hurling bottles and chairs onto the pitch after Messi’s brief appearance, prompting riot police deployment to bring the situation under control.

Govt Forms Committee To Probe 

“There was some kind of anger and anxiety among the fans because he was not playing,” West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar told news agency PTI. “The plan was that he would come, wave, meet certain people and leave. The government has constituted a committee to look into all aspects.”

The state police chief said organisers have given a written assurance that ticket money would be refunded. “The situation is now under control,” he said.

Tickets for the event were sold at prices ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹25,000, according to fans.

Organiser Detained First, Arrested Later 

The organiser was initially detained before being formally arrested, a fact later confirmed by additional director general of police (law and order) Jawed Shamim. “An FIR has been lodged and the chief organiser has been arrested,” Shamim told ANI.

Local media reports identified the arrested organiser as Satadru Dutta, though the identity has not been independently confirmed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to attend the event but could not reach the venue due to the unrest, expressed shock over the incident and apologised publicly.

“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee wrote on X. She added that she was “deeply disturbed and shocked” by the mismanagement at Salt Lake Stadium.

Fans clarifies anger not at Messi

Fans, both inside the stadium and on social media, directed their anger not at Messi but at what they described as an experience hijacked by poor planning, restricted access and VIP prioritisation.

Videos shared by news agencies showed furious spectators accusing organisers of turning the programme into a “VIP showcase”. One fan said despite paying ₹12,000 for a ticket, he “couldn’t even see Messi’s face”, claiming that “only leaders and actors were surrounding him”.

Another supporter said the crowd never received what they were promised. “There was no kick, no penalty,” he said, as chants demanding refunds echoed through the stands.

Saturday’s programme was the first stop of Messi’s three-day, four-city ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’, which has now come under scrutiny following the violent scenes in Kolkata.

 
 
Also read
Published at : 13 Dec 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal @football
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Deeply Shocked': Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, His Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe'
Cities
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget