Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
The accident was caused due to reduced visibility amid dense fog, leading to a massive pile-up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Saturday.
Several people were injured on Saturday morning after multiple vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway amid thick fog in the region.
The accident was caused due to reduced visibility amid dense fog, leading to a massive pile-up. The exact number of vehicles involved in the accident remains unknown.
#BREAKING | कोहरे की वजह से कई जगह सड़क हादसे, यूपी के अमरोहा में गाड़ियों की टक्कर में 1 की मौत@anchorjiya | https://t.co/smwhXUROiK#Fog #RoadAccidents #UPNews #Expressway #ABPNews pic.twitter.com/quakVNr2zq— ABP News (@ABPNews) December 13, 2025
Further details about the condition of the injured are awaited.
