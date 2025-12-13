Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMultiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured

Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured

The accident was caused due to reduced visibility amid dense fog, leading to a massive pile-up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Saturday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several people were injured on Saturday morning after multiple vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway amid thick fog in the region.

The accident was caused due to reduced visibility amid dense fog, leading to a massive pile-up. The exact number of vehicles involved in the accident remains unknown.

Further details about the condition of the injured are awaited. 

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI DELHI NEWS DELHI-NCR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
Cities
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
World
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pak Varsity For First Time Since Partition; Courses On Gita, Mahabharata Soon
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pakistan University For First Time Since Partition
Cities
Delhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found
Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found
Advertisement

Videos

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi
UP BJP President Election: Party President Poll to Begin this Afternoon, Pankaj Choudhary Emerges as Top Contender
Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget