Thousands Spent, Entry Denied: Why Angry Kolkata Fans Turned Violent At Lionel Messi Event

Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium was meant to erupt in celebration on Saturday, December 13. Instead, what came next after Lionel Messi’s brief appearance was outrage, from fans who said they paid premium prices only to be pushed aside while ministers, celebrities and VIPs took centre stage.

As security tightened and Messi’s lap around the stadium was abruptly cut short, frustration spilled out in the stands and online. The fury was not directed at the football icon, but at organisers accused of hijacking the event through poor planning, restricted access and VIP prioritisation.

‘We paid, we didn’t even see him’

Videos shared by news agencies showed visibly angry spectators accusing organisers of turning the programme into a VIP showcase. One fan, whose remark quickly went viral, said despite paying ₹12,000 for a ticket, he 'couldn’t even see Messi’s face', alleging that “only leaders and actors were surrounding him”.

Another supporter described the event as 'terrible', saying Messi was visible for only a few minutes. “There was no kick, no penalty, no moment. This is not what we were promised,” he said, as chants demanding refunds grew louder in the stands.

“Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish,” another fan said on camera. “Everyone here loves football. We all came to see Messi. This was a total scam. We want our money back.”

Parents were among the most distressed. One attendee said his child had waited for hours, only to watch Messi arrive and be immediately surrounded by VIPs. “It felt like a scam for ordinary people,” he said.

Another fan questioned why police and officials did not intervene. “The minimum ticket was ₹5,000. Why were VVIPs and ministers hogging Messi’s time? We couldn’t even see him. Everyone was furious,” he said, demanding a refund.

Anger spills beyond the stadium

The backlash quickly moved to social media. Posts on X described the programme as 'poorly organised' and accused the management of 'playing with fans’ emotions'. One viral reaction summed up the mood in three words, 'Pathetic. Woeful. Poignant.'

Some attendees went further, calling the event 'a complete fraud' and alleging that the best access was reserved for politicians, media personnel and police, while paying fans were kept at a distance.

As visuals of bottles being hurled and chairs set on fire flooded timelines, the narrative around Messi’s visit shifted dramatically. What was billed as a historic football celebration ended as a trust deficit, with fans convinced the spectacle was never truly meant for them.