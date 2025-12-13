Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsThousands Spent, Entry Denied: Why Angry Kolkata Fans Turned Violent At Lionel Messi Event

Thousands Spent, Entry Denied: Why Angry Kolkata Fans Turned Violent At Lionel Messi Event

Anger erupts at Kolkata’s Messi event as fans who paid thousands allege VIPs hijacked access, sparking chaos.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium was meant to erupt in celebration on Saturday, December 13. Instead, what came next after Lionel Messi’s brief appearance was outrage, from fans who said they paid premium prices only to be pushed aside while ministers, celebrities and VIPs took centre stage.

As security tightened and Messi’s lap around the stadium was abruptly cut short, frustration spilled out in the stands and online. The fury was not directed at the football icon, but at organisers accused of hijacking the event through poor planning, restricted access and VIP prioritisation.

‘We paid, we didn’t even see him’

Videos shared by news agencies showed visibly angry spectators accusing organisers of turning the programme into a VIP showcase. One fan, whose remark quickly went viral, said despite paying ₹12,000 for a ticket, he 'couldn’t even see Messi’s face', alleging that “only leaders and actors were surrounding him”.

Another supporter described the event as 'terrible', saying Messi was visible for only a few minutes. “There was no kick, no penalty, no moment. This is not what we were promised,” he said, as chants demanding refunds grew louder in the stands.

“Seeing the utter chaos,  the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish,” another fan said on camera. “Everyone here loves football. We all came to see Messi. This was a total scam. We want our money back.”

Parents were among the most distressed. One attendee said his child had waited for hours, only to watch Messi arrive and be immediately surrounded by VIPs. “It felt like a scam for ordinary people,” he said.

Another fan questioned why police and officials did not intervene. “The minimum ticket was ₹5,000. Why were VVIPs and ministers hogging Messi’s time? We couldn’t even see him. Everyone was furious,” he said, demanding a refund.

Anger spills beyond the stadium

The backlash quickly moved to social media. Posts on X described the programme as 'poorly organised' and accused the management of 'playing with fans’ emotions'. One viral reaction summed up the mood in three words, 'Pathetic. Woeful. Poignant.'

Some attendees went further, calling the event 'a complete fraud' and alleging that the best access was reserved for politicians, media personnel and police, while paying fans were kept at a distance.

As visuals of bottles being hurled and chairs set on fire flooded timelines, the narrative around Messi’s visit shifted dramatically. What was billed as a historic football celebration ended as a trust deficit, with fans convinced the spectacle was never truly meant for them.

 
 
Also read
Published at : 13 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi India Tour Mamata Banerjee
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Deeply Shocked': Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, His Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe'
Cities
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget