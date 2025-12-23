BJP Working President Nitin Nabin Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Gets Best Wishes

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 23 (ANI): BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday shared on Facebook that he met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and received his best wishes.



Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, along with Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, were also present at the meeting.



In his post, Nabin in Hindi said, "I met with the Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar, and received his best wishes."



The meeting comes shortly after Nitin Nabin received a warm welcome from party workers at his residence in Patna. Supporters gathered in large numbers, showered flowers, and burst firecrackers.



He also held a meeting with BJP leaders today.



Earlier today, Nabin said that Bihar is poised to enter a new era of development between 2025 and 2030, with large-scale employment opportunities for youth and significant investment prospects, urging party workers to commit themselves fully to public service and grassroots politics.



Addressing a public gathering in Patna, Nabin said, "Bihar of 2025-30 will undoubtedly write new chapters of development, which will include large-scale employment opportunities for the youth, large-scale investment opportunities. To take Bihar forward, all workers will have to put in hard work and effort."



Nabin recalled his father's contribution, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, noting that although he never saw him work in politics, he learned from him the importance of connecting with people and workers. "It was the workers who held my hand and taught me how to work. It is because of them that I have reached this position today," he said, extending his heartfelt salutations to BJP workers across Bihar.



BJP National Working President also emphasised that politics offers no shortcuts and is a long-distance race requiring patience, commitment, and consistent effort. "To any worker wondering how to work in politics, I would say: there is no shortcut in politics. Politics is a long-distance race. To go far, you must work patiently and with commitment. The massive tower of the BJP is so strong that it will lift you from the booth level to the state and central leadership," Nabin said.



Earlier today, Nabin also held a roadshow in Patna, marking his first visit to Bihar with a show of strength after taking over the party's responsibility.



Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha joined Nitin Nabin as the party's state unit welcomed their leader with great enthusiasm.



This marks his first visit to the state after being elected as the party's National Working President. Nabin is the youngest working president ever elected in the party, at 45 years old. He also serves as the Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar Cabinet. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)