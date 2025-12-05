Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Install CCTV In Mosques, Madrasas For National Security': BJP MP Arun Govil In Parliament

'Install CCTV In Mosques, Madrasas For National Security': BJP MP Arun Govil In Parliament

BJP MP Arun Govil urges CCTV in mosques and madrasas, calling for uniform security across all public spaces.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Meerut Arun Govil urged the government to mandate CCTV cameras in mosques and madrasas, arguing that these too are major public and community spaces where security must be prioritised. He clarified that his appeal was not directed against any religion, but aimed at ensuring the safety of all citizens.

Govil noted that CCTV cameras have already been installed across temples, churches, gurudwaras, hospitals, colleges, markets, and other public spaces, where they have helped improve transparency and crime prevention. However, he said that such surveillance systems are largely absent in mosques and madrasas, despite the high footfall they receive.

“Even Mecca And Saudi Madrasas Have CCTV”

Referencing global practices, Govil pointed out that Mecca and madrasas in Saudi Arabia are equipped with CCTV cameras for security. “If such systems can operate in places of high religious significance abroad, then there should be no hesitation in implementing them in India,” he said.

Call For A Uniform National Security Policy

Govil appealed to the Centre to draft a uniform national security policy requiring installation of cameras in mosques and madrasas, similar to other public institutions. He argued that such a move would help strengthen national security mechanisms.

His remarks have sparked fresh debate on security standards in religious spaces. While some view the proposal as a step toward consistent and improved security, others see it as controversial. Govil, however, maintained that security applies to everyone and should not be opposed.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
CCTV Mosques BJP Madrassa
