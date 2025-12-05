'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin India is not neutral and it is on the side of peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi made the remarks at their annual summit talks in New Delhi.

In his opening remarks at the India-Russia summit, PM Modi said the conflict should be brought to an end through dialogue and diplomacy. "In recent days, whenever I have spoken with leaders of the global community and discussed this issue in detail, I have always said that India is not neutral. India has a clear position, and that position is for peace. We support every effort toward peace."

"The welfare of the world is only through the path of peace. Together, we must look for the pathways to peace. With the efforts that have been ongoing for the past few days, I am confident that once again, the world will return to peace," he added.

During his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "I shared the details of the conflict in detail. We are working on a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict."



PM Modi also acknowledged that India and Russia have been in constant communication after the Ukraine crisis. "As a true friend, you made us aware of everything from time to time. I believe that trust is a great power."

On Putin's historic visit to India after two years and the India-Russia summit, PM Modi remarked: "Our Summit is ongoing with numerous outcomes. Your visit is very historic. It has been 25 years since you took office in 2001 and first visited India. In that first visit itself, a strong foundation for a strategic partnership was laid. I am overjoyed personally too that my relations with you on a personal level have also completed 25 years. I believe that the role you played in 2001 is a fabulous example of how a visionary leader, where he begins from and where can he take the relations to."

Putin, too, replied by stressing that Russia is working on a peaceful solution to the conflict. “I shared the details of the conflict in detail. We are working on a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.”