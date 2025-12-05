Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IndiGo’s ongoing operational meltdown has triggered widespread passenger frustration, with a new viral video exposing the chaos inside one of the airline’s severely delayed flights. The clip, recorded by traveller Supreet Singh and shared on Instagram, shows passengers stranded inside an aircraft for hours without clear communication, a captain, or adequate food.

According to Supreet, travellers were first kept waiting in the airport lounge, only to be boarded prematurely around 11:30 AM. This is hours before the scheduled 5:30 PM departure. Once inside the aircraft, the situation deteriorated. By 2:04 PM, the plane remained stationary on the runway with no pilot present. Passengers who repeatedly requested food were eventually given only cup noodles, insufficient for the full cabin.

Situation Far Worse Than It Looks

Supreet described the ordeal as “worse than it seems,” highlighting how confusion and frustration kept growing. Families with small children struggled, arguments erupted in the aisles, and many passengers said they wanted to deboard entirely. He urged people to avoid flying IndiGo for at least the next five days, citing the airline’s severe operational instability.

The video emerges at a time when IndiGo is facing its worst-ever disruption. On Thursday alone, the airline reportedly cancelled over 500 flights, its highest single-day cancellations, leading to massive delays at major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Long queues, overflowing baggage piles, and lack of communication added to passenger distress.

Indigo Criticised Heavily To Halted Operation

Social media users reacted strongly. Some worried about their upcoming flights, while others criticised IndiGo for not cancelling schedules outright until operations stabilised. Many questioned why basic food and water were not arranged for stranded travellers. Several also asked whether other airlines were facing similar issues.

While delays continue across the network, passengers say uncertainty remains high, with little clarity on when services will return to normal.