HomeCities'BJP Works Across..': State President Chavan Reacts To 4 Muslim Candidates In Malegaon Polls

BJP campaigns in Malegaon, fields 22 candidates, urges voters to support party in key municipal elections.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While the debate over the next mayor of Mumbai continues, the BJP has intensified its campaign in Malegaon ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, fielding candidates from diverse communities. The party is facing criticism for allegedly prioritising votes over ideology, but BJP leaders defended their strategy. BJP state president Ravindra Chavan stated that the party works to include all communities, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ development work as a unifying factor.

BJP Campaigns Across All Communities

“Applications were received from various castes and religions in Malegaon Municipal Corporation, and the BJP worked to provide opportunities wherever possible,” he said. Chavan, accompanied by Minister Girish Mahajan, conducted a roadshow on a bullock cart, accompanied by traditional instruments like dhol, tasha, sambal, and halgi, appealing to voters to support BJP candidates. Both leaders addressed the public meeting, urging voters to elect all 22 BJP candidates in Malegaon.

Dhule Campaign Kickoff With Rituals

After Malegaon, Ravindra Chavan visited Dhule to launch further campaign efforts, performing the Maha Aarti of Shri Ekvira Devi and planting 101 coconuts to inaugurate the campaign. Ministers Jayakumar Rawal and Girish Mahajan, along with BJP office bearers and candidates, were present at the event. Malegaon Municipal Corporation, with a budget of around ₹1,100 crore, will elect 84 corporators across 21 wards, along with five approved members.

In the 2017 elections, Congress was the largest party with 28 seats, followed by the NCP with 26. This year, the BJP aims to make significant gains in the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BJP's strategy in Malegaon for the Municipal Corporation elections?

The BJP is fielding candidates from diverse communities and intensifying its campaign to appeal to various castes and religions. Their aim is to gain significant ground in the upcoming elections.

What was the BJP's approach to candidate selection in Malegaon?

The party considered applications from various castes and religions, aiming to provide opportunities wherever possible. This strategy is defended as a way to include all communities.

How is the BJP campaigning in Malegaon?

BJP leaders conducted a roadshow on a bullock cart, accompanied by traditional music. They also addressed public meetings, urging voters to support all 22 BJP candidates.

What is the size and structure of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation?

The Malegaon Municipal Corporation has a budget of around ₹1,100 crore. It will elect 84 corporators across 21 wards, plus five approved members.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malegaon BJP CONGRESS
