'BJP Works Across..': State President Chavan Reacts To 4 Muslim Candidates In Malegaon Polls
While the debate over the next mayor of Mumbai continues, the BJP has intensified its campaign in Malegaon ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, fielding candidates from diverse communities. The party is facing criticism for allegedly prioritising votes over ideology, but BJP leaders defended their strategy. BJP state president Ravindra Chavan stated that the party works to include all communities, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ development work as a unifying factor.
BJP Campaigns Across All Communities
“Applications were received from various castes and religions in Malegaon Municipal Corporation, and the BJP worked to provide opportunities wherever possible,” he said. Chavan, accompanied by Minister Girish Mahajan, conducted a roadshow on a bullock cart, accompanied by traditional instruments like dhol, tasha, sambal, and halgi, appealing to voters to support BJP candidates. Both leaders addressed the public meeting, urging voters to elect all 22 BJP candidates in Malegaon.
Dhule Campaign Kickoff With Rituals
After Malegaon, Ravindra Chavan visited Dhule to launch further campaign efforts, performing the Maha Aarti of Shri Ekvira Devi and planting 101 coconuts to inaugurate the campaign. Ministers Jayakumar Rawal and Girish Mahajan, along with BJP office bearers and candidates, were present at the event. Malegaon Municipal Corporation, with a budget of around ₹1,100 crore, will elect 84 corporators across 21 wards, along with five approved members.
In the 2017 elections, Congress was the largest party with 28 seats, followed by the NCP with 26. This year, the BJP aims to make significant gains in the city.
