Naveen Patnaik condemns Attack On BJD Worker Rashmi Parija, Demands Strict Action

Naveen Patnaik condemns Attack On BJD Worker Rashmi Parija, Demands Strict Action

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:25 PM (IST)




Bhubaneswar: BJD chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday condemned the alleged assault on party worker and social media activist Rashmi Parija in Jagatsinghpur district and demanded strict action against those responsible.

"Such incidents of increasing violence against women are unacceptable. The atmosphere of unrest in peaceful Odisha is causing panic among people. Anti-socials are not afraid to commit crimes. The government should take strict action against the culprits and maintain public trust in the legal system," he said in a social media post.

Parija was allegedly assaulted late on Monday night. She was later taken to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital.

BJD leaders also submitted a memorandum to DGP YB Khurania demanding the arrest of the culprits, who they alleged were BJP supporters.

They claimed some people forcibly entered Parija’s house and attacked her besides using abusive language.

She was allegedly dragged by her hair and beaten with a wooden stick, party supporters claimed.

The BJD stated that Parija had earlier filed multiple complaints citing threats to her life due to her work as a social-media activist, but no preventive action was taken by police.

Addressing a press conference, BJD MP Sulta Deo condemned the incident, calling it "a disturbing act in a civilised society." She alleged that the attack was an attempt to silence Parija for expressing her opinions on social media.

Deo also said a false case was filed against Parija based on her online posts.

Meanwhile, the Odisha BJP denied allegations that its supporters were involved in the attack.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:24 PM (IST)

Naveen Patnaik Odisha Rashmi Parjia
