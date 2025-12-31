‘New Beginning’ In India-Bangladesh Ties, PM Modi Says In Letter To Tarique Rahman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who was laid to rest on Wednesday, was a leader of “rare resolve and conviction” whose vision will continue to act as a “guiding light” that will ensure a “new beginning” to India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship.

Modi said this in a letter to Tarique Rahman, Zia’s son and the Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was handed over to him by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who undertook a rushed four-five hours visit to Dhaka.

“I warmly recall my meeting and discussions with Begum Zia in Dhaka in June 2015. She was a leader of rare resolve and conviction … She made many important contributions to the development of Bangladesh as well as to the strengthening of India-Bangladesh relations,” Modi said in the letter.

He also said in the letter to Rahman, “While her (Zia’s) passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure. I am confident that her ideals will be carried forward under your able leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and will continue to serve as a guiding light to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh.”

Modi had met Zia during his first state visit to Dhaka in 2015 when the former Bangladesh PM had sought India’s intervention in the restoration of democracy in that country, which was then under the rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Awami League (AL), who was ousted during a massive student-led uprising in August 2024.

Jaishankar undertook a rushed visit to Dhaka on Wednesday to attend the funeral of Zia. This was his first visit to the neighbouring country after India granted refuge to Hasina.

The visit came amid growing tensions between both neighbours over the issue of violence against Hindu minority community there. Perhaps due to this reason, the External Affairs Minister left Dhaka immediately after Zia was led to rest and did not call on Muhammad Yunus, Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh.

So far, India has had only two high-level engagements with Yunus. In April 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Yunus in Bangkok, Thailand on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit. Prior to that, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the Chief Advisor during his visit to Dhaka in December 2024.

Ties between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated significantly, primarily due to escalating violence against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh. This violence has heightened tensions and created a challenging diplomatic landscape between the two neighboring countries.

The underlying issues, however, are more complex and deeply rooted in political dynamics. A major factor contributing to the current discord is India's support for Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been accused of orchestrating brutal crackdowns on unarmed protesters in June and July 2024. These protests emerged in response to her controversial policies, which many perceived as detrimental to democratic processes and human rights in the country.

In the wake of these events, Bangladesh's government has made formal demands for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina. They hold her responsible not only for the violence during the protests but also for the ongoing unrest resulting from her leadership. On the other hand, New Delhi has allowed Hasina to maintain a public presence, enabling her to address her supporters in the Awami League and engage with the media, which has sparked further discontent within Bangladesh’s political atmosphere.

Election & Constitutional Referendum In Bangladesh

Bangladesh has said it will be holding parliamentary elections and a constitutional referendum on February 12.

“We are fully prepared,” Chief Advisor Yunus, a Nobel Laureate, has said recently. The poll will occur simultaneously with a referendum on the July Charter -a reform plan developed immediately after the uprising.

Earlier this week, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry External Affairs, said India will support a “free, fair and inclusive election” in Bangladesh. Hasina’s Awami League party, which continues to be one of the largest political parties there, after BNP, has been banned from participating in the polls.

Sreeradha Datta, Professor, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, told ABP Live, “EAM’s visit has conveyed a positive message. India could have sent anyone else but the fact that New Delhi chose to send its Foreign Minister sends out a strong message … It is clear now that India will support the election and also Delhi realises that under the present circumstances it cannot be fully inclusive.”

Datta, author of ‘Bangladesh on a New Journey: Moving beyond the Regional Identity’ also said, “Given what Awami League has done specifically in July 2024, even if we don’t take into account what happened in the last 15 years of Hasina’s rule, when students were killed and shot at, is a memory that nobody wants to carry forward. There has been zero remorse on part of the leaders of Awami League. On the contrary there had been complete denial from their side.”

Prime Minister Modi had also expressed condolences for Zia the day she passed away on 30 December, on social media.

“Awami League cannot be allowed to participate without an apology. The majority of the voters are youngsters and they will not be supporting Awami League at all. We need to be sensitive towards the larger public opinion … But there is a popular mood to hold the elections and it will go through,” Datta added.

