Chennai Schools To Remain Shut Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rainfall; Red Alert Issued

Schools across Chennai will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, following heavy rainfall warnings issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade announced the precautionary holiday to ensure the safety of students as the northeast monsoon continues to lash large parts of Tamil Nadu with unrelenting showers.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess the situation and direct precautionary measures, including flood mitigation efforts and relief operations in vulnerable areas.

Red and Orange Alerts

The RMC has sounded a red alert for eight districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, indicating very heavy rainfall between 11 and 20 cm. Several other districts, including Thoothukudi, are already witnessing intense rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Districts Declare Holidays

With waterlogging reported in parts of Thoothukudi, the local administration has declared a holiday for schools on Thursday. Similar decisions are being made across rain-hit districts based on local conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thenkasi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, and Karaikal in the next three hours.”

Puducherry and Karaikal Also Affected

The union territory of Puducherry has been witnessing incessant rainfall since Tuesday afternoon, severely disrupting normal life. Officials reported around 3 cm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Wednesday due to the heavy rain.

Authorities Urge Caution

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories. District administrations have been instructed to stay on high alert, monitor real-time weather updates, and take appropriate local decisions regarding the functioning of schools and colleges.