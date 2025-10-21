Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChennai Schools To Remain Shut Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rainfall; Red Alert Issued

Chennai Schools To Remain Shut Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rainfall; Red Alert Issued

Chief Minister Stalin is overseeing precautionary measures as the RMC issued red alerts for eight districts and an orange alert for Chennai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Schools across Chennai will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, following heavy rainfall warnings issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade announced the precautionary holiday to ensure the safety of students as the northeast monsoon continues to lash large parts of Tamil Nadu with unrelenting showers.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess the situation and direct precautionary measures, including flood mitigation efforts and relief operations in vulnerable areas.

Red and Orange Alerts

The RMC has sounded a red alert for eight districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, indicating very heavy rainfall between 11 and 20 cm. Several other districts, including Thoothukudi, are already witnessing intense rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Districts Declare Holidays

With waterlogging reported in parts of Thoothukudi, the local administration has declared a holiday for schools on Thursday. Similar decisions are being made across rain-hit districts based on local conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thenkasi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, and Karaikal in the next three hours.”

Puducherry and Karaikal Also Affected

The union territory of Puducherry has been witnessing incessant rainfall since Tuesday afternoon, severely disrupting normal life. Officials reported around 3 cm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Wednesday due to the heavy rain.

Authorities Urge Caution

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories. District administrations have been instructed to stay on high alert, monitor real-time weather updates, and take appropriate local decisions regarding the functioning of schools and colleges.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
World
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget