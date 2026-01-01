Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As New York City Mayor, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldZohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH

He took the oath on the Quran, emphasising public transit by appointing Mike Flynn as Transportation Commissioner. His speech highlighted infrastructure as a key priority.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City just after midnight on Thursday, marking the start of his term with a ceremony steeped in symbolism at a long-shuttered subway station beneath Manhattan.

A Democrat, Mamdani became the first Muslim leader of the United States’ largest city, taking the oath of office with his hand placed on the Quran. The low-key yet historic ceremony underscored both personal faith and civic tradition as the clock ticked into a new year for the city.

Midnight Oath At A Landmark Subway Station

The oath was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a close political ally, at the former City Hall subway station, one of New York’s original underground stops, celebrated for its elegant arched ceilings and architectural detail. Decommissioned decades ago, the station is rarely seen by the public and is widely regarded as a hidden landmark of the city’s transit history.

“This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said in a brief address following the ceremony.

First Speech As Mayor Signals Policy Priorities

In his first remarks as mayor, Mamdani highlighted the setting as more than a backdrop, calling the old subway station “a testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health and the legacy of our city”.

He also used the moment to announce an early appointment, naming Mike Flynn as the city’s new Department of Transportation commissioner, signalling a focus on transit and infrastructure as his administration begins.

 

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
