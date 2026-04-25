Tilak Ceremony Turns Tragic In Bihar As Councillor Killed In Knife Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ward councillor killed, three injured in Bihar knife attack.

Dispute during Tilakotsav ceremony escalated to violence.

Local politics suspected motive; FIR registered against 12.

A ward councillor was killed and three others sustained critical injuries in a knife attack following a violent clash in Bihar’s Saran district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Manjhi area around 11.30 p.m. on Friday and has triggered shock and tension across the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Babu Thakur, the Ward Councillor of Ward No. 9 from Godha village under Manjhi Nagar Panchayat in Chhapra.

The festive atmosphere of a Tilakotsav ceremony turned tragic when a dispute with neighbours escalated into a violent brawl. The incident took place late in the evening during preparations for the ceremony.

What began as a heated argument soon spiralled into a brutal knife attack, leaving four people critically injured, including the ward councillor.

All the injured were initially taken to the Manjhi Community Health Centre (CHC). However, due to their critical condition, they were referred to Chhapra Sadar Hospital. Raja Babu Thakur succumbed to his injuries around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday while being shifted for treatment.

The deceased’s cousins, Mukesh Thakur, Ritesh Thakur, and one more individual were also seriously injured in the knife attack and are currently undergoing treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital.

The incident has caused widespread outrage, particularly as it occurred in a home decorated for a Tilakotsav ceremony, with tents, marquees, and celebratory music -- turning a moment of joy into one of grief.

SHO of Manjhi police station said, “We have registered an FIR against 12 accused under relevant sections of murder and attempt to murder. The preliminary investigation revealed that local politics may be the reason for this murder, as the deceased was a ward councillor. The detailed investigation is underway.”

“Raids are currently underway to arrest those involved, and additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order amid prevailing tension,” he said.

The district police recovered the dead body of the ward councillor and sent it for the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family remains in deep shock, with relatives inconsolable following the tragic loss.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)