White House Shooter Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump, Attack Planned For Weeks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man charged with attempted assassination of President Trump.

Accused planned attack for weeks, booked hotel room.

Suspect allegedly rushed security, exchanged gunfire with agents.

Email suggests grievances linked to Trump administration policies.

The man accused of opening fire during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner has been charged with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, with federal authorities alleging the attack had been in preparation for several weeks.

Cole Tomas Allen appeared in court following the dramatic incident on Saturday, which disrupted one of Washington’s most prominent annual events. Footage from the scene showed Trump being hurried off the stage unharmed, while guests scrambled for cover beneath tables as gunfire broke out. Allen has been ordered to remain in custody ahead of further hearings and could face life imprisonment if convicted on the most serious charge.

ALSO READ | ‘Peace Mediator’ Pakistan Hits Afghan University, Kills Civilians; Tensions Spike At Border

Investigators Detail Alleged Planning

According to an FBI affidavit filed on Monday, investigators believe Allen began planning the attack weeks earlier. Authorities allege that on April 6 he booked a room at the Washington hotel hosting the dinner, despite the event’s typically tight security measures. He later travelled cross-country by train from California, checking into the Washington Hilton a day before the gathering.

Officials say the dinner had only just begun when the 31-year-old from Torrance, California, attempted to rush past a security barricade near the ballroom, which was filled with journalists and invited guests. This prompted an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents assigned to protect the event.

Allen was reportedly carrying a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun purchased last year, along with a .38-calibre semi-automatic pistol acquired in 2023.

ALSO READ | Putin Pledges Support For Iran In Talks With FM Araghchi

Authorities Condemn Violence, Probe Motive

“Violence has no place in civic life,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference, stressing that such acts cannot be allowed to disrupt democratic institutions or threaten public officials. He added that the investigation would be pursued thoroughly, with accountability enforced “swiftly and certainly”.

Allen invoked his constitutional right to remain silent after his arrest. However, investigators say an email sent shortly before the attack to family members and a former employer offers insight into a possible motive.

In the message, included in the affidavit, Allen referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and appeared to express grievances linked to policies of the Trump administration. The email reportedly shifts between apology and justification, as he addressed loved ones, colleagues and even bystanders he feared might be caught in the violence.