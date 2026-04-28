US-Iran Clash At UN Over Nuclear Programme; Tehran Hits Back: ‘Only Country To Have Used Nukes’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US slams Iran's vice president selection at non-proliferation conference.

US cites Iran's nuclear program and lack of cooperation.

Iran rejects US criticism, calls it politically motivated.

Nuclear dispute continues amid ongoing regional conflict.

The United States and Iran exchanged sharp criticism at the United Nations on Monday over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its selection as one of the vice presidents at a key global non-proliferation conference.

The 11th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which entered into force in 1970, opened at the UN headquarters in New York. Delegations nominated 34 vice presidents for the month-long meeting, with conference chair Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s UN ambassador, confirming that Iran was selected by the Non-Aligned and other states group.

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US Calls Iran’s Selection ‘Affront’, Tehran Pushes Back

Christopher Yeaw, assistant secretary at the US Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation, strongly criticised Iran’s appointment, calling it an “affront” to the treaty.

He argued that Iran had shown “contempt” for its non-proliferation commitments and accused Tehran of failing to cooperate with the UN’s nuclear watchdog on outstanding questions regarding its programme. Yeaw described the selection as “beyond shameful” and damaging to the credibility of the conference.

Iran swiftly rejected the remarks. Reza Najafi, Tehran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), dismissed the US criticism as “baseless and politically motivated”. He countered that it was “indefensible” for the United States, described as the only country to have used nuclear weapons and one that continues to modernise its arsenal, to position itself as a judge of compliance, reported Reuters.

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Nuclear Dispute Overshadows Ongoing Conflict

The exchange comes against the backdrop of a two-month conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, where the nuclear issue has remained central. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.

Iran has consistently called for recognition of its right to enrich uranium, maintaining that its programme is for peaceful purposes. However, Western powers argue that such capabilities could be diverted towards weapons development.

Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear arms. Both the IAEA and the US intelligence community have previously assessed that Iran had a nuclear weapons programme, which it halted in 2003.