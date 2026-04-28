India 5th Largest Military Spender At $92.1Bn In 2025; Pakistan 31st: SIPRI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India ranks fifth globally in military spending, totaling $92.1 billion.

Neighboring nations China and Pakistan also increased military budgets significantly.

Global defense spending reached $2.89 trillion, marking 11th consecutive rise.

India plans further military capability strengthening with 15% budget increase.

India 5th Largest Military Spender: India has ranked as the world’s fifth-largest military spender in 2025, trailing only the United States, China, Russia, and Germany, according to the latest findings from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The report highlights India’s growing strategic focus amid rising geopolitical tensions, with the country accounting for 3.2% of global defence expenditure.

The nation’s defence spending climbed to $92.1 billion in 2025, reflecting an 8.9% increase over the previous year. Analysts link much of this rise to urgent procurement measures undertaken during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, aimed at maintaining operational preparedness.

Regional Pressures Drive Spending Higher

India’s increased outlay comes as neighbouring countries also ramp up their military budgets. China, ranked second globally, raised its defence spending by 7.4% to $336 billion. Pakistan, meanwhile, recorded an 11% jump, taking its total to $11.9 billion and placing it 31st among the countries surveyed.

Pakistan’s higher expenditure has been attributed to fresh defence agreements with China, including acquisitions of aircraft and missile systems, as well as payments linked to earlier contracts nearing completion following its conflict with India in May 2025.

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Global Defence Spending Hits New High

The SIPRI report underscores a broader global trend, with military expenditure reaching $2.89 trillion in 2025—marking the 11th consecutive annual increase. The combined spending of the United States, China, and Russia stood at $1.48 trillion, accounting for 51% of global defence outlays.

A notable surge was observed in Europe, where defence budgets rose by 14%, driven by ongoing tensions involving Russia and Ukraine. NATO countries in Central and Western Europe registered their sharpest increases since the Cold War era.

The top five spenders—the US, China, Russia, Germany, and India—together contributed 58% of global military expenditure, amounting to $1.69 trillion. The global military burden reached 2.5% of GDP, the highest level since 2009, with governments allocating an average of 6.9% of their budgets to defence.

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India’s Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

Despite its expanding budget, India continues to depend significantly on defence imports, sourcing equipment from Russia, France, and Israel. These procurements are largely driven by persistent security challenges along its borders with China and Pakistan.

Looking ahead, India has signalled further strengthening of its military capabilities. On February 1, 2026, the government announced a 15% increase in defence spending in the Union Budget for 2026–27, allocating ₹7.85 lakh crore. Of this, ₹2.19 lakh crore has been earmarked for capital investments, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, naval assets, submarines, artillery systems, precision weapons, and unmanned platforms.