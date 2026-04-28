Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Unhappy With Iran's New Terms To End War, Unlikely To Accept Proposal: Report

Trump Unhappy With Iran's New Terms To End War, Unlikely To Accept Proposal: Report

Trump is unlikely to accept Iran’s latest peace proposal, with officials wary that reopening the Strait of Hormuz without resolving nuclear concerns could weaken Washington’s leverage.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump unlikely to approve Iran's Strait of Hormuz proposal.
  • US fears proposal weakens nuclear negotiation position.
  • White House states negotiations are sensitive, priority is Americans.
  • Diplomatic efforts continue amid Iranian outreach to allies.

US President Donald Trump has indicated he is unlikely to approve Iran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war. The proposal from Tehran includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route, while postponing contentious issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme for future negotiations.

According to a report by CNN, Trump shared his reservations during a high-level meeting with national security officials on Monday. One official said the president is "not likely to accept the plan," which was communicated to Washington in recent days.

The US has expressed apprehension that reopening the Strait without resolving concerns about Iran’s nuclear enrichment activities or its "stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium" could weaken Washington’s negotiating position.

At the same time, it is being acknowledged that keeping the Strait restricted could prolong elevated global energy prices, contributing to rising fuel costs in the United States.

ALSO READ: 

Uncertainty Over Next Steps

Following the meeting, it remained unclear how the US administration would proceed. Officials continue to assess the situation amid concerns about internal divisions within Iran’s leadership.

US authorities are uncertain who "retains ultimate decision-making power over a prospective deal," complicating diplomatic engagement, CNN reported.

Trump has also expressed reluctance to resume military action, noting publicly that the US bombing campaign remains suspended after a ceasefire extension announced last week.

Despite ongoing tensions, the administration appears cautious about escalating the conflict while diplomatic channels remain open.

ALSO READ: Iraq Nominates Ali al-Zaidi To Form Govt Amid US Pressure: All About The Newcomer PM-Designate

White House Stresses Diplomatic Sensitivity

The White House has refrained from commenting on the specifics of the negotiations. Assistant press secretary Olivia Wales emphasised the sensitivity of the talks, stating, "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press."

She added, "As the President has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

Mixed Signals Within US Administration

While Trump has taken a firm stance, some officials have offered more measured reactions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the proposal as "better than what we thought they were going to submit," though he raised concerns about leadership clarity within Iran.

During internal discussions, Rubio questioned the authority of Iran’s leadership, asking, "Does he have the clerical credentials to actually act as supreme leader? Is he actually making the decisions or is there somebody standing in his stead...?"

ALSO READ: Putin Pledges Support For Iran In Talks With FM Araghchi

Diplomatic Efforts Continue Amid Stalemate

Meanwhile, Iran has continued diplomatic outreach to key allies. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking support as tensions persist.

Araghchi criticised Washington’s approach, blaming it for stalled negotiations. He said "the US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands."

Despite ongoing backchannel diplomacy, a breakthrough remains elusive. The situation reflects a broader impasse, with both sides maintaining firm positions on critical issues including nuclear restrictions, sanctions, and regional security.

ALSO READ: ‘Tehran Considering Trump’s Request For Negotiations’: Iran FM After Meeting Putin

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Frequently Asked Questions

Is President Trump likely to accept Iran's latest proposal?

President Trump is unlikely to approve Iran's latest proposal. He expressed reservations during a meeting with national security officials.

What are the main components of Iran's proposal?

Iran's proposal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and postponing discussions about its nuclear program. These contentious issues would be addressed in future negotiations.

Why is the US concerned about reopening the Strait of Hormuz?

The US is apprehensive that reopening the Strait without resolving nuclear concerns could weaken its negotiating position. They are worried about Iran's nuclear enrichment and uranium stockpile.

What is the US administration's stance on escalating the conflict?

President Trump has expressed reluctance to resume military action. The administration appears cautious about escalating the conflict while diplomatic channels remain open.

What is the White House's official statement on the negotiations?

The White House emphasizes the sensitivity of the diplomatic discussions. They state they will not negotiate through the press and will only make deals that prioritize the American people.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump ABP Live United STates West Asia Conflict Iran War US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Unhappy With Iran's New Terms To End War, Unlikely To Accept Proposal: Report
Trump Unhappy With Iran's New Terms To End War, Unlikely To Accept Proposal: Report
World
US-Iran Clash At UN Over Nuclear Programme; Tehran Hits Back: ‘Only Country To Have Used Nukes’
US-Iran Clash At UN Over Nuclear Programme; Tehran Hits Back: ‘Only Country To Have Used Nukes’
World
'Return Of The Pirates': Tehran Slams US Over Seizure Of Iranian Tankers In Hormuz
'Return Of The Pirates': Tehran Slams US Over Seizure Of Iranian Tankers In Hormuz
World
India 5th Largest Military Spender At $92.1Bn In 2025; Pakistan 31st: SIPRI
India 5th Largest Military Spender At $92.1Bn In 2025; Pakistan 31st: SIPRI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget