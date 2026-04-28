'Return Of The Pirates': Tehran Slams US Over Seizure Of Iranian Tankers In Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran condemns US tanker seizures as

US officials state tanker seizures were legal, enforcing sanctions on illicit oil.

US seized another Iranian vessel near Strait of Hormuz, raising tensions.

US pressures global firms, warning of sanctions for aiding Iranian airlines.

Iran has strongly criticised the United States following the seizure of two oil tankers allegedly transporting Iranian oil, describing the action as “armed robbery on the high seas” and a breach of international law.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the world was witnessing “the return of the pirates" and accused Washington of endorsing piracy.

In a post on X, Baghaei said that the seizures amounted to “the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas.” He alleged that US authorities were using legal mechanisms to justify what he termed unlawful action.

US Defends Seizures As Legal Action

US officials rejected Iran’s allegations, maintaining that the operation was conducted under legal authority. United States Attorney for the District of Columbia

Jeanine Ferris Pirro said the tankers, identified as Majestic X and Tifani, were seized under court-approved warrants.

Pirro said each vessel was carrying approximately 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil at the time of interception in the Indian Ocean. She said the action formed part of broader efforts to curb illicit oil trade and enforce sanctions.

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She added that US authorities would continue to “relentlessly investigate, track, and pursue” such cases in coordination with national security agencies.

US on Sunday intercepted and seized another Iranian-flagged cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, saying the ship had attempted to bypass a US naval blockade. Iran’s joint military command warned it would respond, raising concerns over the stability of a fragile ceasefire set to expire in the coming days.

Posting on social media, US President Donald Trump said a US Navy guided-missile destroyer operating in the Gulf of Oman had issued warnings to the vessel, identified as Touska, before taking action. He wrote that US forces “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom.”

Trump added that US Marines had taken control of the sanctioned vessel and were “seeing what’s on board!”

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Sanctions Pressure Expands To Aviation Sector

The developments come as Washington intensifies its economic pressure campaign against Tehran. The United States has warned global companies that providing services to Iranian airlines could trigger sanctions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said firms offering support, including fuel supply, maintenance, and airport services, risk penalties under a programme referred to as “Operation Economic Fury.”

In a statement shared on X, Bessent urged governments to ensure companies within their jurisdictions avoid assisting Iranian carriers, adding that the US would pursue “maximum pressure” against Iran and its partners.

The tanker seizures coincide with rising tensions between the two countries in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

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Meanwhile, Trump has indicated that Washington’s approach would remain unchanged, signalling no urgency to reopen negotiations with Tehran.

“If they want to talk, they can come to us,” Trump said, adding that any future agreement must ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons. “They know what has to be in the agreement. It’s very simple.”

The latest developments highlight an intensifying confrontation between the United States and Iran, spanning legal, economic, and military domains.