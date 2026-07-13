In a bizarre incident from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an 82-year-old pensioner was left stunned after discovering that nearly Rs 759 crore had been credited to his bank account while he had gone to withdraw his pension. The incident involved Kameshwar Mishra, a resident of Thathia Siho village in Sakra block. Mishra, a poet by profession and a beneficiary of the Social Security Pension Scheme, visited a Common Service Centre (CSC) on Sunday to withdraw his pension.

After completing the transaction, he decided to check his account balance and was astonished to find Rs 759,69,51,951 (Rs 759 crore) displayed in his account. His differently abled son, who had accompanied him, also checked his own account and found an identical balance.

Together, the two accounts showed more than Rs 1,500 crore, leaving the family bewildered.

Elderly Man Alerts Authorities

Mishra said he had no idea how such a massive amount appeared in the accounts. Instead of attempting any transaction, he immediately contacted the bank and concerned officials, requesting them to investigate the matter and rectify any possible error.

However, no official explanation has been provided so far. Preliminary reports suggest the unusually high balance may have resulted from a technical glitch in the bank's server or an error in the banking system.

Similar Cases Reported Earlier

This is not the first such incident in Bihar. A similar case was recently reported from Delha in Gaya district, where an e-rickshaw driver, Shiv Kumar Patel, also found around Rs 759 crore reflected in his bank account.

Earlier, pensioners in Vaishali and Samastipur districts had also reported seeing balances of nearly Rs 740 crore in their accounts, raising concerns over recurring technical glitches in the banking system.