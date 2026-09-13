Popular Patna-based coaching teacher Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, is facing fresh allegations amid a series of controversies. After his dispute with Roshan Anand, a woman from Uttar Pradesh had approached Pirbahore police station in Patna about a month ago, seeking security and making allegations against Khan Sir.

Nikhil Kumar, director of Nikhil Coaching Institute, had publicly supported the woman. He has now alleged that he was threatened by people associated with Khan Sir.

According to Kumar, he has submitted a written complaint to Patna City SDPO-1 and the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police. In his complaint, he has alleged that people associated with Khan Sir were conducting surveillance on him with an intention to harm him.

Nikhil Kumar Alleges Offer Of Money, Threats

Speaking to ABP News, Nikhil Kumar, also known as Ranjit Kumar, alleged that his name was mentioned in the application submitted by the Uttar Pradesh woman. He said he subsequently came out in her support and spoke about the matter publicly.

Kumar alleged that Khan Sir later called him for a meeting and offered to discuss a financial arrangement in exchange for staying silent on the matter.

He claimed that he refused the offer and told Khan Sir that he would bring forward the accounts of women whom he alleged had been exploited by the educator.

Kumar further alleged that since then, people associated with Khan Sir have been keeping watch on him and threatening him, asking him to back off or face consequences. He said he subsequently approached the police for protection.

Kumar claimed that Khan Sir had taught at Nikhil Coaching during the early stages of his career. He also alleged that several women had been subjected to harassment or exploitation by Khan Sir.

Kumar claimed that seven to eight women had approached him with allegations against the educator and said he planned to make the details public along with what he described as evidence.

He said he would first submit the material to the police before taking the allegations to the media.

Nikhil Kumar Claims To Have Evidence

Kumar further alleged that attempts had been made to offer him lakhs of rupees to prevent him from speaking publicly about the matter. He claimed that after he refused, people associated with Khan Sir began monitoring him.

“I fear for my life,” Kumar said, adding that he had informed the Patna SSP about the alleged threat.

He also claimed to have evidence against Khan Sir and said more than half a dozen women had contacted him with allegations.

The allegations made by Nikhil Kumar have not been independently established. Khan Sir's response to these latest claims was not included in the material provided.