A kindergarten student was allegedly assaulted by a Class 3 boy. The boy reportedly attacked her with stones and a flowerpot, causing multiple injuries.
Haryana Class 3 Student Attacks KG Girl With Stones, Flowerpot Inside School; Incident Caught On Cam
A kindergarten girl was seriously injured after a Class 3 student allegedly attacked her with stones and a flowerpot at a Panchkula school.
- Kindergarten student assaulted by older boy, now stable in hospital.
- Attacker used stones, flowerpot, and dragged unconscious victim.
- Police question school management, parents; safety oversight questioned.
A kindergarten student sustained multiple injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a Class 3 boy inside a school in Haryana's Panchkula. The girl was initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for specialised treatment.
The incident took place at Sanskriti Model School, where the boy allegedly attacked the younger student with stones before hitting her on the head with a flowerpot. The reason behind the assault remains unclear. Although the girl's condition was initially critical, it has since been reported to be stable.
How The Attack Unfolded Inside Panchkula School
According to information, the Class 3 student allegedly took the kindergarten girl to the first floor of the school building on the pretext of allowing her to meet her father.
Once they reached the floor, the boy reportedly began attacking her with stones. He subsequently picked up a flowerpot and struck her on the head.
The assault allegedly continued inside an empty classroom, where the boy repeatedly banged the girl's head. Even after she lost consciousness, he reportedly continued throwing stones at her before dragging her by her hair across part of the school premises.
The sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the confrontation are being examined by the police.
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Girl Shifted From Civil Hospital To Chandigarh PGI
Following the assault, the injured child was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Doctors provided initial treatment before referring her to PGIMER in Chandigarh, given the severity of her injuries.
The girl reportedly suffered multiple injuries and required specialised medical attention.
She continues to receive treatment at the Chandigarh hospital.
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Police Question School Management, Parents
Following the incident, a police team from Sector 20 police station reached Sanskriti Model School and initiated an investigation.
The team, led by station in-charge Yashdeep and investigating officer Pradeep Kumar, is examining how the assault took place and what happened inside the school premises.
Police are questioning the school management to establish whether adequate supervision was in place and how the two students were able to reach the first floor without intervention.
The parents of the Class 3 student are also being questioned as investigators attempt to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify what may have triggered the attack.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at Sanskriti Model School?
What is the injured student's current condition?
Her condition was initially critical but is now stable. She is receiving specialised treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh for multiple injuries.
What was the reason for the assault?
The reason behind the attack remains unclear. Police are currently investigating the sequence of events and circumstances that led to the incident.
How are authorities investigating the incident?
Police are questioning the school management regarding supervision and how the students reached the first floor. The parents of the Class 3 student are also being questioned.