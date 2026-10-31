Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kindergarten student assaulted by older boy, now stable in hospital.

Attacker used stones, flowerpot, and dragged unconscious victim.

Police question school management, parents; safety oversight questioned.

A kindergarten student sustained multiple injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a Class 3 boy inside a school in Haryana's Panchkula. The girl was initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for specialised treatment.

The incident took place at Sanskriti Model School, where the boy allegedly attacked the younger student with stones before hitting her on the head with a flowerpot. The reason behind the assault remains unclear. Although the girl's condition was initially critical, it has since been reported to be stable.

How The Attack Unfolded Inside Panchkula School

According to information, the Class 3 student allegedly took the kindergarten girl to the first floor of the school building on the pretext of allowing her to meet her father.

Once they reached the floor, the boy reportedly began attacking her with stones. He subsequently picked up a flowerpot and struck her on the head.

The assault allegedly continued inside an empty classroom, where the boy repeatedly banged the girl's head. Even after she lost consciousness, he reportedly continued throwing stones at her before dragging her by her hair across part of the school premises.

The sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the confrontation are being examined by the police.

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Girl Shifted From Civil Hospital To Chandigarh PGI

Following the assault, the injured child was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Doctors provided initial treatment before referring her to PGIMER in Chandigarh, given the severity of her injuries.

The girl reportedly suffered multiple injuries and required specialised medical attention.

She continues to receive treatment at the Chandigarh hospital.

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Police Question School Management, Parents

Following the incident, a police team from Sector 20 police station reached Sanskriti Model School and initiated an investigation.

The team, led by station in-charge Yashdeep and investigating officer Pradeep Kumar, is examining how the assault took place and what happened inside the school premises.

Police are questioning the school management to establish whether adequate supervision was in place and how the two students were able to reach the first floor without intervention.

The parents of the Class 3 student are also being questioned as investigators attempt to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify what may have triggered the attack.