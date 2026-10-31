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English NewsCitiesMuzaffarnagar: 16-Year-Old Boy Kills 9-Year-Old Cousin To Avenge Beating, Dumps Body In Sugarcane Field

Muzaffarnagar: 16-Year-Old Boy Kills 9-Year-Old Cousin To Avenge Beating, Dumps Body In Sugarcane Field

A 9-year-old boy was killed in Muzaffarnagar by a minor from his own family. The motive behind the murder was to allegedly avenge a beating he had received in Haryana for theft.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Missing 9-year-old found strangled in Muzaffarnagar sugarcane field.
  • Police arrested 16-year-old relative who confessed to murder.
  • Motive: prior beating for theft in Haryana.

A 16-year-old boy allegedly abducted and strangled his nine-year-old relative to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar to avenge a beating he had received in Haryana following a theft incident. The accused allegedly hid the child's body in a sugarcane field after the murder.

The incident came to light on October 30, when police recovered the body of Aman, who had been missing for two days, from a sugarcane field near National Highway-58 on the Delhi-Dehradun route.

Police arrested the 16-year-old suspect, identified as Armaan, who belongs to the same family as the deceased. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the murder, with investigators uncovering an old dispute in Haryana as the motive behind the crime.

9-Year-Old Aman Went Missing From Muzaffarnagar Village

According to the information, the incident took place in Sathedi village under the Ratanpuri police station area of Muzaffarnagar.

Nine-year-old Aman went missing on the evening of October 28. His family searched for him extensively but could not trace him, following which they informed the police.

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Taking note of the seriousness of the case, police registered a case and formed two to three teams to search for the missing child.

During the investigation, police detained 16-year-old Armaan, a member of the same family, on suspicion and questioned him.

Accused Allegedly Confesses, Body Recovered From Sugarcane Field

During questioning, Armaan allegedly confessed to killing Aman. Acting on his indication, police recovered the child's body from a sugarcane field near National Highway-58 on October 30.

According to police, the accused had abducted the nine-year-old before strangling him to death and concealing his body in the field.

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Theft Allegation, Beating In Haryana Behind Murder

According to police, the murder was allegedly motivated by resentment over an earlier beating in Haryana.

The deceased child's uncle, Gulsher, runs a furniture shop in Haryana, where Armaan also worked.

Gulsher reportedly told police that Armaan had been caught stealing from the shop and was subsequently handed over to the shop owner. Armaan was beaten following the incident.

However, considering their family relationship, Gulsher later secured his release on his own responsibility and also gave him Rs 500 for rent.

Police suspect that Armaan held a grudge over the incident and allegedly killed Aman to settle the score.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the murder?

A 16-year-old boy named Armaan was arrested. He is a relative of the deceased child and confessed to the crime during questioning.

What was the motive behind the murder of the nine-year-old?

The accused allegedly killed the child to avenge a beating he had received in Haryana. This beating followed an incident where he was caught stealing from a furniture shop.

Where was the missing child's body found?

The body of nine-year-old Aman was recovered from a sugarcane field. It was located near National Highway-58 on the Delhi-Dehradun route in Muzaffarnagar.

When did the incident involving the missing child come to light?

The incident came to light on October 30 when police recovered the child's body. Aman had been missing since the evening of October 28.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Muzaffarnagar UP News
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