Delhi: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shoe Factory In Mangolpuri

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A massive fire broke out at a Delhi shoe factory.

Four people died, two injured, six rescued from blaze.

Firefighters contained the basement blaze, rescued unconscious individuals.

Police summoned factory owner; investigation into fire cause ongoing.

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Four people died, and two others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Phase 1 of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area in Delhi at around 9:30 pm on Friday.





After receiving the information, police personnel and fire tender teams immediately reached the location and initiated rescue operations.





Multiple fire tender teams worked for hours to bring the blaze under control. A total of six persons were rescued from inside the factory after being found in an unconscious state, officials said.





All six individuals were immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for medical treatment.





Out of the six victims, four persons were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the remaining two persons are currently undergoing treatment.





Fire officer ADO Paras Kumar mentioned that the fire initially broke out in the basement. He added that fire officials managed to contain the blaze within the basement, preventing it from spreading further into the structure.





"The Fire Service received a call around 9:31–9:32 pm regarding a fire inside a factory in Mangolpuri...six individuals were rescued. All of them were transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital...it is a footwear manufacturing unit; shoes are produced and stored on the premises...the fire initially broke out in the basement. We managed to contain it within the basement, preventing it from spreading further. Due to the heavy smoke, we recovered one person from the third-floor staircase and rescued five others from the fourth floor. The fire has been completely extinguished, and the cooling-down process is currently underway," Kumar told reporters.





DCP of Outer District Vikram Singh disclosed that the police have issued summons to the factory owner over the matter.





The officer further said that the authorities are also interrogating the contractor and workers to determine the total number of labourers present in the factory.





"The cause of the fire is being investigated. The blaze originated in the basement, after which the fire and smoke spread upwards—there was a significant amount of smoke. The factory owner has been summoned, and we are also questioning the contractor and workers to determine the total number of labourers present," Singh told reporters.





Further details awaited.





Earlier on October 25, a fire broke out in shanties in Rani Garden, under the jurisdiction of Geeta Colony Police Station in the national capital, said officials.





No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, although several hutments and household belongings were reduced to ashes.





"The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We arrived at the scene and immediately began firefighting operations, bringing the blaze under control within half an hour. No injuries have been reported," the Fire Officer said.





Recounting the incident, an affected resident said they were asleep when the fire broke out and lost all their household belongings in the blaze.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)