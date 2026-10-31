Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CAQM mandated 50% office attendance, remaining work from home.

NCR construction, demolition activities restricted; essential projects exempt.

Measures effective November 5-20 target severe air pollution.

Pollution stems from emissions, crop burning, adverse weather conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed government and private offices in Delhi and five National Capital Region (NCR) districts to operate with up to 50 per cent of their workforce attending physically, while the remaining employees work from home, from November 5 to 20 as part of measures to curb air pollution.

The Commission has also ordered restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the entire NCR during the same period, with exemptions for essential public infrastructure, national security and other critical projects.

In an order dated October 30, the CAQM said the directions would apply to the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

"State Government and private offices to operate with upto 50% of the staff strength attending physically and remaining staff to work from home in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible," the order stated.

Construction, Demolition Activities Restricted Across NCR

The CAQM has directed that dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities remain restricted across the entire NCR from November 5 to 20.

The restrictions will also cover linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecommunication works.

However, exemptions have been provided for projects related to Railways, Metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation. Activities related to national security, defence and projects of national importance will also be exempted.

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Why CAQM Has Ordered Preventive Measures

Explaining the decision, the Commission cited historical daily Air Quality Index (AQI) data for November between 2018 and 2025, which showed a recurring pattern of elevated pollution levels across Delhi-NCR, particularly during early to mid-November.

The Commission noted that local emission sources, seasonal agricultural residue and biomass burning, along with other episodic emission events, add to the pollution load during this period.

Adverse meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric boundary layer and reduced vertical mixing, further restrict the dispersion of pollutants.

"During this period, local emission sources, seasonal agricultural residue & biomass burning and other episodic events related emissions further contribute to the pollution load, while adverse meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric boundary layer and reduced vertical mixing, further limit pollutant dispersion," the order stated.

The CAQM also noted that Delhi-NCR had recorded AQI levels in the 'Severe' and 'Severe+' categories on certain days during the period under examination.

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CAQM Issues Directions Under 2021 Act

The Commission issued the directions under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, which empowers it to take measures to protect and improve air quality across the NCR and adjoining areas.

According to the order, the restrictions are aimed at reducing emissions at source and limiting the accumulation of pollutants ahead of and during the region's historically observed peak pollution episodes.

"The proposed measures are preventive in nature, limited to a specified period and geographical area, and have been formulated keeping in view the seasonal vulnerability of the region to air pollution," the order said.