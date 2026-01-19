Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBihar 'Kathavachak' Arrested For 'Raping' Minor On Marriage Pretext; Co-Accused Still At Large

Bihar 'Kathavachak' Arrested For 'Raping' Minor On Marriage Pretext; Co-Accused Still At Large

A religious preacher from Bihar was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor on the pretext of marriage. Another co-accused has been named in the FIR. Police are looking for him.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 09:25 AM (IST)

A Bihar-based religious preacher (kathavachak), identified as Sharan Das alias Shravan Thakur, has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

Das was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a case registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was subsequently produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, Hindustan Times reported.

Case Filed On Mother’s Complaint

The case was registered at the Mahila police station on December 19, 2025, following a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother. According to investigators, the survivor alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her after promising to marry her.

The complaint further states that the minor was allegedly forced to undergo an abortion following the assault.

Co-Accused Named, Still At Large

The first information report (FIR) also names another individual, Ram Udit Das alias Mauni, as an accused in the case. Police said he remains absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.

Both accused are residents of Padri village under the jurisdiction of Biraul police station. At the time of the alleged offence, they were staying at the Ramjanaki Temple in Pachadhi Chhavani, ward number 42, which falls under the Laheriasarai police station area.

Court records show that Shravan Das had moved an anticipatory bail application before the special POCSO court on January 7. The plea was listed for hearing on January 17 but could not be taken up as advocates abstained from work following a condolence meeting organised by the District Bar Association, News 18 reported.

Following his arrest, the anticipatory bail plea became infructuous. Legal sources said the accused may now approach the court seeking regular bail in accordance with legal procedure.

The incident has sparked strong reactions within religious and social circles in the region after details of the case emerged, officials said.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News POCSO BIHAR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
World
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
News
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
India
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget