Bihar 'Kathavachak' Arrested For 'Raping' Minor On Marriage Pretext; Co-Accused Still At Large

A Bihar-based religious preacher (kathavachak), identified as Sharan Das alias Shravan Thakur, has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

Das was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a case registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was subsequently produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, Hindustan Times reported.

Case Filed On Mother’s Complaint

The case was registered at the Mahila police station on December 19, 2025, following a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother. According to investigators, the survivor alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her after promising to marry her.

The complaint further states that the minor was allegedly forced to undergo an abortion following the assault.

Co-Accused Named, Still At Large

The first information report (FIR) also names another individual, Ram Udit Das alias Mauni, as an accused in the case. Police said he remains absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.

Both accused are residents of Padri village under the jurisdiction of Biraul police station. At the time of the alleged offence, they were staying at the Ramjanaki Temple in Pachadhi Chhavani, ward number 42, which falls under the Laheriasarai police station area.

Court records show that Shravan Das had moved an anticipatory bail application before the special POCSO court on January 7. The plea was listed for hearing on January 17 but could not be taken up as advocates abstained from work following a condolence meeting organised by the District Bar Association, News 18 reported.

Following his arrest, the anticipatory bail plea became infructuous. Legal sources said the accused may now approach the court seeking regular bail in accordance with legal procedure.

The incident has sparked strong reactions within religious and social circles in the region after details of the case emerged, officials said.