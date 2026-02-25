Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOn Cam: Bride Shot At On Wedding Stage In Bihar's Buxar, Accused Neighbour Absconding

On Cam: Bride Shot At On Wedding Stage In Bihar's Buxar, Accused Neighbour Absconding

Panic erupted as the injured bride was rushed to the hospital and later referred to Varanasi for critical care. The accused is on the run, and police are investigating a possible love affair as the motive.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A wedding celebration in Buxar turned into a night of horror after an 18-year-old bride was allegedly shot by her neighbour during the ceremony, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Deenbandhu, is currently on the run.

The victim, Aarti Kumari, was standing on the stage alongside her groom as friends and relatives gathered to bless the couple. What began as a joyful ritual soon spiralled into chaos.

Shot Fired During Ritual On Stage

According to eyewitness accounts, a young girl, believed to be Aarti’s sister, was performing a customary ritual. She first applied vermillion on the groom’s forehead and then turned towards Aarti to repeat the gesture. At that moment, a man standing among the guests in front of the stage allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the bride.

The bullet struck Aarti in the stomach, near her navel. Panic swept through the venue. Some guests rushed towards the stage, attempting to keep her conscious, while others screamed and fled in fear.

Family members immediately took Aarti to the local Sadar Hospital. After administering first aid, doctors referred her to a trauma centre in Varanasi for advanced treatment, according to NDTV. She remains in critical condition, officials said.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday. Preliminary suspicion among locals points to an alleged love affair as a possible motive, though investigators have not issued a formal statement on the cause.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the wedding ceremony in Buxar?

An 18-year-old bride, Aarti Kumari, was shot by her neighbor during her wedding ceremony in Buxar. The incident occurred while she was on stage with her groom.

Where was the bride shot?

The bride was shot in the stomach, near her navel, while standing on the stage during the wedding ceremony.

What is the current condition of the bride?

The bride was initially taken to Sadar Hospital and then referred to a trauma center in Varanasi for advanced treatment. She is reported to be in critical condition.

Who is the accused and what is his status?

The accused is identified as Deenbandhu, the bride's neighbor. He allegedly shot the bride and is currently on the run from the police.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Buxar News
Cities
