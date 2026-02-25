On Cam: Bride Shot At On Wedding Stage In Bihar's Buxar, Accused Neighbour Absconding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A wedding celebration in Buxar turned into a night of horror after an 18-year-old bride was allegedly shot by her neighbour during the ceremony, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Deenbandhu, is currently on the run.

The victim, Aarti Kumari, was standing on the stage alongside her groom as friends and relatives gathered to bless the couple. What began as a joyful ritual soon spiralled into chaos.

Shot Fired During Ritual On Stage

According to eyewitness accounts, a young girl, believed to be Aarti’s sister, was performing a customary ritual. She first applied vermillion on the groom’s forehead and then turned towards Aarti to repeat the gesture. At that moment, a man standing among the guests in front of the stage allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the bride.

The bullet struck Aarti in the stomach, near her navel. Panic swept through the venue. Some guests rushed towards the stage, attempting to keep her conscious, while others screamed and fled in fear.

Family members immediately took Aarti to the local Sadar Hospital. After administering first aid, doctors referred her to a trauma centre in Varanasi for advanced treatment, according to NDTV. She remains in critical condition, officials said.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday. Preliminary suspicion among locals points to an alleged love affair as a possible motive, though investigators have not issued a formal statement on the cause.