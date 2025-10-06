Bihar Assembly Elections: Check Constituencies And Date Of Phase 1
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has urged the people of Bihar to verify whether their names are included in the updated electoral roll ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The state will vote in two phases, with polling set for November 6 and November 11, 2025. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for November 14, 2025. The poll dates were announced following an Election Commission press conference that outlined the new details and procedures for the highly anticipated state elections.
- Phase 1: November 6 | 121 seats
- Phase 2: November 11 | 122 seats
Find out when your constituency goes to the polls in Bihar and plan to cast your vote on election day.
List of 121 Assembly Constituencies – Phase 1 (Bihar Elections)
|Sl. No.
|AC No.
|AC Name
|1
|70
|Alamnagar
|2
|71
|Bihariganj
|3
|72
|Singheshwar (SC)
|4
|73
|Madhepura
|5
|74
|Sonbarsha (SC)
|6
|75
|Saharsa
|7
|76
|Simri Bakhtiarpur
|8
|77
|Mahishi
|9
|78
|Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
|10
|79
|Gaura Bauram
|11
|80
|Benipur
|12
|81
|Alinagar
|13
|82
|Darbhanga Rural
|14
|83
|Darbhanga
|15
|84
|Hayaghat
|16
|85
|Bahadurpur
|17
|86
|Keoti
|18
|87
|Jale
|19
|88
|Gaighat
|20
|89
|Aurai
|21
|90
|Minapur
|22
|91
|Bochahan (SC)
|23
|92
|Sakra (SC)
|24
|93
|Kurhani
|25
|94
|Muzaffarpur
|26
|95
|Kanti
|27
|96
|Baruraj
|28
|97
|Paroo
|29
|98
|Sahebganj
|30
|99
|Baikunthpur
|31
|100
|Barauli
|32
|101
|Gopalganj
|33
|102
|Kuchaikote
|34
|103
|Bhore (SC)
|35
|104
|Hathua
|36
|105
|Siwan
|37
|106
|Ziradei
|38
|107
|Darauli (SC)
|39
|108
|Raghunathpur
|40
|109
|Daraunda
|41
|110
|Barharia
|42
|111
|Goriakothi
|43
|112
|Maharajganj
|44
|113
|Ekma
|45
|114
|Manjhi
|46
|115
|Baniapur
|47
|116
|Taraiya
|48
|117
|Marhaura
|49
|118
|Chapra
|50
|119
|Garkha (SC)
|51
|120
|Amnour
|52
|121
|Parsa
|53
|122
|Sonepur
|54
|123
|Hajipur
|55
|124
|Lalganj
|56
|125
|Vaishali
|57
|126
|Mahua
|58
|127
|Raja Pakar (SC)
|59
|128
|Raghopur
|60
|129
|Mahnar
|61
|130
|Patepur (SC)
|62
|131
|Kalyanpur (SC)
|63
|132
|Warisnagar
|64
|133
|Samastipur
|65
|134
|Ujiarpur
|66
|135
|Morwa
|67
|136
|Sarairanjan
|68
|137
|Mohiuddinnagar
|69
|138
|Bibhutipur
|70
|139
|Rosera (SC)
|71
|140
|Hasanpur
|72
|141
|Cheria Bariarpur
|73
|142
|Bachhwara
|74
|143
|Teghra
|75
|144
|Matihani
|76
|145
|Sahebpur Kamal
|77
|146
|Begusarai
|78
|147
|Bakhri (SC)
|79
|148
|Alauli (SC)
|80
|149
|Khagaria
|81
|150
|Beldaur
|82
|151
|Parbatta
|83
|164
|Tarapur
|84
|165
|Munger
|85
|166
|Jamalpur
|86
|167
|Suryagarha
|87
|168
|Lakhisarai
|88
|169
|Sheikhpura
|89
|170
|Barbigha
|90
|171
|Asthawan
|91
|172
|Biharsharif
|92
|173
|Rajgir (SC)
|93
|174
|Islampur
|94
|175
|Hilsa
|95
|176
|Nalanda
|96
|177
|Harnaut
|97
|178
|Mokama
|98
|179
|Barh
|99
|180
|Bakhtiarpur
|100
|181
|Digha
|101
|182
|Bankipur
|102
|183
|Kumhrar
|103
|184
|Patna Sahib
|104
|185
|Fatuha
|105
|186
|Danapur
|106
|187
|Maner
|107
|188
|Phulwari (SC)
|108
|189
|Masaurhi (SC)
|109
|190
|Paliganj
|110
|191
|Bikram
|111
|192
|Sandesh
|112
|193
|Barhara
|113
|194
|Arrah
|114
|195
|Agiaon (SC)
|115
|196
|Tarari
|116
|197
|Jagdishpur
|117
|198
|Shahpur
|118
|199
|Brahampur
|119
|200
|Buxar
|120
|201
|Dumraon
|121
|202
|Rajpur (SC)
The table above lists all the constituencies going to the polls in Bihar in the first phase of the Assembly elections. Take a moment to locate your constituency and note the exact polling date. Planning ahead will help ensure a smooth voting experience, including knowing your polling station and timing.