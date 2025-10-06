Bihar Assembly Elections: Check Constituencies And Date Of Phase 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The state will vote in two phases, with polling set for November 6 and November 11, 2025. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for November 14, 2025. The poll dates were announced following an Election Commission press conference that outlined the new details and procedures for the highly anticipated state elections.

Phase 1: November 6 | 121 seats

⁠Phase 2: November 11 | 122 seats

Find out when your constituency goes to the polls in Bihar and plan to cast your vote on election day.

List of 121 Assembly Constituencies – Phase 1 (Bihar Elections)

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name 1 70 Alamnagar 2 71 Bihariganj 3 72 Singheshwar (SC) 4 73 Madhepura 5 74 Sonbarsha (SC) 6 75 Saharsa 7 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur 8 77 Mahishi 9 78 Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) 10 79 Gaura Bauram 11 80 Benipur 12 81 Alinagar 13 82 Darbhanga Rural 14 83 Darbhanga 15 84 Hayaghat 16 85 Bahadurpur 17 86 Keoti 18 87 Jale 19 88 Gaighat 20 89 Aurai 21 90 Minapur 22 91 Bochahan (SC) 23 92 Sakra (SC) 24 93 Kurhani 25 94 Muzaffarpur 26 95 Kanti 27 96 Baruraj 28 97 Paroo 29 98 Sahebganj 30 99 Baikunthpur 31 100 Barauli 32 101 Gopalganj 33 102 Kuchaikote 34 103 Bhore (SC) 35 104 Hathua 36 105 Siwan 37 106 Ziradei 38 107 Darauli (SC) 39 108 Raghunathpur 40 109 Daraunda 41 110 Barharia 42 111 Goriakothi 43 112 Maharajganj 44 113 Ekma 45 114 Manjhi 46 115 Baniapur 47 116 Taraiya 48 117 Marhaura 49 118 Chapra 50 119 Garkha (SC) 51 120 Amnour 52 121 Parsa 53 122 Sonepur 54 123 Hajipur 55 124 Lalganj 56 125 Vaishali 57 126 Mahua 58 127 Raja Pakar (SC) 59 128 Raghopur 60 129 Mahnar 61 130 Patepur (SC) 62 131 Kalyanpur (SC) 63 132 Warisnagar 64 133 Samastipur 65 134 Ujiarpur 66 135 Morwa 67 136 Sarairanjan 68 137 Mohiuddinnagar 69 138 Bibhutipur 70 139 Rosera (SC) 71 140 Hasanpur 72 141 Cheria Bariarpur 73 142 Bachhwara 74 143 Teghra 75 144 Matihani 76 145 Sahebpur Kamal 77 146 Begusarai 78 147 Bakhri (SC) 79 148 Alauli (SC) 80 149 Khagaria 81 150 Beldaur 82 151 Parbatta 83 164 Tarapur 84 165 Munger 85 166 Jamalpur 86 167 Suryagarha 87 168 Lakhisarai 88 169 Sheikhpura 89 170 Barbigha 90 171 Asthawan 91 172 Biharsharif 92 173 Rajgir (SC) 93 174 Islampur 94 175 Hilsa 95 176 Nalanda 96 177 Harnaut 97 178 Mokama 98 179 Barh 99 180 Bakhtiarpur 100 181 Digha 101 182 Bankipur 102 183 Kumhrar 103 184 Patna Sahib 104 185 Fatuha 105 186 Danapur 106 187 Maner 107 188 Phulwari (SC) 108 189 Masaurhi (SC) 109 190 Paliganj 110 191 Bikram 111 192 Sandesh 112 193 Barhara 113 194 Arrah 114 195 Agiaon (SC) 115 196 Tarari 116 197 Jagdishpur 117 198 Shahpur 118 199 Brahampur 119 200 Buxar 120 201 Dumraon 121 202 Rajpur (SC)

The table above lists all the constituencies going to the polls in Bihar in the first phase of the Assembly elections. Take a moment to locate your constituency and note the exact polling date. Planning ahead will help ensure a smooth voting experience, including knowing your polling station and timing.