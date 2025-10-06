Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Assembly Elections: Check Constituencies And Date Of Phase 1

Bihar Assembly Elections: Check Constituencies And Date Of Phase 1

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has urged the people of Bihar to verify whether their names are included in the updated electoral roll ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The state will vote in two phases, with polling set for November 6 and November 11, 2025. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for November 14, 2025. The poll dates were announced following an Election Commission press conference that outlined the new details and procedures for the highly anticipated state elections.

  • Phase 1: November 6 | 121 seats
  • ⁠Phase 2: November 11 | 122 seats

Find out when your constituency goes to the polls in Bihar and plan to cast your vote on election day.

List of 121 Assembly Constituencies – Phase 1 (Bihar Elections)

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name
1 70 Alamnagar
2 71 Bihariganj
3 72 Singheshwar (SC)
4 73 Madhepura
5 74 Sonbarsha (SC)
6 75 Saharsa
7 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur
8 77 Mahishi
9 78 Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
10 79 Gaura Bauram
11 80 Benipur
12 81 Alinagar
13 82 Darbhanga Rural
14 83 Darbhanga
15 84 Hayaghat
16 85 Bahadurpur
17 86 Keoti
18 87 Jale
19 88 Gaighat
20 89 Aurai
21 90 Minapur
22 91 Bochahan (SC)
23 92 Sakra (SC)
24 93 Kurhani
25 94 Muzaffarpur
26 95 Kanti
27 96 Baruraj
28 97 Paroo
29 98 Sahebganj
30 99 Baikunthpur
31 100 Barauli
32 101 Gopalganj
33 102 Kuchaikote
34 103 Bhore (SC)
35 104 Hathua
36 105 Siwan
37 106 Ziradei
38 107 Darauli (SC)
39 108 Raghunathpur
40 109 Daraunda
41 110 Barharia
42 111 Goriakothi
43 112 Maharajganj
44 113 Ekma
45 114 Manjhi
46 115 Baniapur
47 116 Taraiya
48 117 Marhaura
49 118 Chapra
50 119 Garkha (SC)
51 120 Amnour
52 121 Parsa
53 122 Sonepur
54 123 Hajipur
55 124 Lalganj
56 125 Vaishali
57 126 Mahua
58 127 Raja Pakar (SC)
59 128 Raghopur
60 129 Mahnar
61 130 Patepur (SC)
62 131 Kalyanpur (SC)
63 132 Warisnagar
64 133 Samastipur
65 134 Ujiarpur
66 135 Morwa
67 136 Sarairanjan
68 137 Mohiuddinnagar
69 138 Bibhutipur
70 139 Rosera (SC)
71 140 Hasanpur
72 141 Cheria Bariarpur
73 142 Bachhwara
74 143 Teghra
75 144 Matihani
76 145 Sahebpur Kamal
77 146 Begusarai
78 147 Bakhri (SC)
79 148 Alauli (SC)
80 149 Khagaria
81 150 Beldaur
82 151 Parbatta
83 164 Tarapur
84 165 Munger
85 166 Jamalpur
86 167 Suryagarha
87 168 Lakhisarai
88 169 Sheikhpura
89 170 Barbigha
90 171 Asthawan
91 172 Biharsharif
92 173 Rajgir (SC)
93 174 Islampur
94 175 Hilsa
95 176 Nalanda
96 177 Harnaut
97 178 Mokama
98 179 Barh
99 180 Bakhtiarpur
100 181 Digha
101 182 Bankipur
102 183 Kumhrar
103 184 Patna Sahib
104 185 Fatuha
105 186 Danapur
106 187 Maner
107 188 Phulwari (SC)
108 189 Masaurhi (SC)
109 190 Paliganj
110 191 Bikram
111 192 Sandesh
112 193 Barhara
113 194 Arrah
114 195 Agiaon (SC)
115 196 Tarari
116 197 Jagdishpur
117 198 Shahpur
118 199 Brahampur
119 200 Buxar
120 201 Dumraon
121 202 Rajpur (SC)

The table above lists all the constituencies going to the polls in Bihar in the first phase of the Assembly elections. Take a moment to locate your constituency and note the exact polling date. Planning ahead will help ensure a smooth voting experience, including knowing your polling station and timing. 

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Polls Result Date Bihar Election Phase 1
