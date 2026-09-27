Bihar: 19-Year-Old Student Jumps From Moving Auto After Alleged Harassment; Driver Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student jumped from auto due to alleged driver harassment.

She sustained minor head injury; family alerted police.

Police arrested driver Vijay Kumar Chaurasia, seized auto.

An FIR has been registered; investigation is underway.

A 19-year-old undergraduate student allegedly jumped from a moving auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Bhojpur district after the driver allegedly harassed her and refused to stop the vehicle despite her protest.

The incident took place on Saturday near Mahuli-Balua Chhalka along the Ara-Salempur road under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station in Ara. The student sustained a minor injury to her head after falling on the road.

According to the complaint, the student was returning home after attending a computer class in Dobhaha Bazar when the auto driver allegedly started harassing her. She objected to his behaviour and asked him to stop the vehicle.

However, the driver allegedly increased the speed of the auto instead of stopping. Fearing that she was trapped, the student jumped from the moving vehicle in an attempt to escape.

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Police Arrest Auto Driver, Seize Vehicle

After reaching home, the student informed her family about the incident, following which the police were alerted.

A Dial-112 team reached the spot and took immediate action. Police subsequently arrested the alleged accused and seized the auto-rickshaw used in the incident.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Vijay Kumar Chaurasia, alias Masto, a resident of Bakhariya village under the Muffasil police station area. Police said he works as an auto driver and is reportedly from the same village as the student.

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FIR Registered On Student's Complaint

A named FIR has been registered against the accused at Muffasil police station on the basis of the student's written complaint and statement.

Ara Sadar SDPO in-charge and Cyber Cell DSP Roshan Kumar said police received information about the alleged harassment of the 19-year-old inside the auto and immediately sent a team to the spot.

He said the accused driver was arrested following the police action. The case is being investigated on the basis of the student's statement, and further legal action is underway.