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English NewsCitiesMumbai Sees 1.92 Lakh Ganesh Idol Immersions, 927 More Than Last Year

Mumbai Sees 1.92 Lakh Ganesh Idol Immersions, 927 More Than Last Year

A total of 18,828 idols were immersed on the seventh day, while 36,240 idols were immersed on the 11th day of the festival.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 09:34 AM (IST)

A total of 1,92,450 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai during this year's Ganeshotsav, marking an increase of 927 idols compared to last year. According to the civic authorities, 1,91,523 idols were immersed in Mumbai last year.

Of the total idols immersed this year, 1,82,292 were household idols, 10,421 were public idols, and 6,735 were Gauri and Hartalika idols.

Day-Wise Ganesh Idol Immersion

As per the immersion data, Mumbai saw the immersion of 62,762 idols on the one-and-a-half-day mark, followed by 37,099 idols on the fifth day and 44,286 idols on the sixth day.

A total of 18,828 idols were immersed on the seventh day, while 36,240 idols were immersed on the 11th day of the festival.

Mumbai residents also responded positively to the use of artificial lakes and other designated immersion sites, opting for environmentally friendly methods for immersing a large number of Ganesh idols.

Published at : 27 Sep 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Mumbai News Ganesh Puja Maharashtra'
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