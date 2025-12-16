“No One Will Be Spared”: Mann Warns Gangsters, Unveils Shaheedi Sabha Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Massive Security Arrangements The Chief Minister also detailed extensive preparations for the three-day Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, expected to draw over 50 lakh devotees. The district has been divided into six sectors with magistrates and senior police officers in charge. Over 3,300 police personnel, 300 CCTV cameras and drones will be deployed. Free shuttle buses, e-rickshaws, medical facilities, ambulances and a centralised blood donation camp have also been arranged. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday issued a stern warning to gangsters and criminals, saying strict police action would follow any firing incidents in the state. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann blamed the Akali Dal and Congress for the rise of organised crime, claiming gangsters “were born during their rule” and are now battling for dominance. Probe On Murders, Shaheedi Sabha Security Tightened On recent murders, including that of Rana Balachauria and a kabaddi player, Mann said investigations are underway and police are tracking the origins of threat calls, including those from abroad. He asserted that no one would be allowed to disturb Punjab’s peace.

The Chief Minister also detailed extensive preparations for the three-day Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, expected to draw over 50 lakh devotees. The district has been divided into six sectors with magistrates and senior police officers in charge. Over 3,300 police personnel, 300 CCTV cameras and drones will be deployed.

Free shuttle buses, e-rickshaws, medical facilities, ambulances and a centralised blood donation camp have also been arranged.