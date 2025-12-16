Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities"No One Will Be Spared": Mann Warns Gangsters, Unveils Shaheedi Sabha Plan

“No One Will Be Spared”: Mann Warns Gangsters, Unveils Shaheedi Sabha Plan

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann warns gangsters, reviews law and order, unveils security plan for Fatehgarh Sahib Shaheedi Sabha

Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday issued a stern warning to gangsters and criminals, saying strict police action would follow any firing incidents in the state. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann blamed the Akali Dal and Congress for the rise of organised crime, claiming gangsters “were born during their rule” and are now battling for dominance.

On recent murders, including that of Rana Balachauria and a kabaddi player, Mann said investigations are underway and police are tracking the origins of threat calls, including those from abroad. He asserted that no one would be allowed to disturb Punjab’s peace.

Massive Security Arrangements

The Chief Minister also detailed extensive preparations for the three-day Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, expected to draw over 50 lakh devotees. The district has been divided into six sectors with magistrates and senior police officers in charge. Over 3,300 police personnel, 300 CCTV cameras and drones will be deployed.

Probe On Murders, Shaheedi Sabha Security Tightened

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
