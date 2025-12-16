Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi

Luthra brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora, where 25 people were killed in a fire, are being deported from Thailand today.

The two brothers boarded a flight from Bangkok and are being brought to Delhi. The Luthras have been named accused in the Goa nightclub tragedy, and will be presented in the Patiala House court for remand proceedings after landing in Delhi.