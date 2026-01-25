Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru To Face Power Cut Today, Check List Of Affected Areas

Bengaluru To Face Power Cut Today, Check List Of Affected Areas

Teams from BESCOM and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will carry out the work to ensure a smoother and more stable electricity supply in the future.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 08:30 AM (IST)

Bengaluru Power Cut: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled power outage in parts of the Kolar district on January 25 due to essential maintenance and repair work. Residents have been advised to prepare for temporary disruptions, which are aimed at improving the reliability of the power supply in the region.

According to an official statement, the outage is part of pre-planned technical works required for repairs and system upgrades at 220 kV, 66 kV and 11 kV substations. Teams from BESCOM and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will carry out the work to ensure a smoother and more stable electricity supply in the future.

Areas Likely To Be Affected

As per the notice, power supply will be disrupted in Kolar city and several surrounding villages that receive electricity from the affected substations. BESCOM has released detailed information to ensure that residents in the impacted areas remain informed.

Areas expected to face the outage include Kolar city, Vakkaleri, regions around Bangarpet, Talagunda, Tekkemadu, and nearby villages. Other localities connected to the same power network may also experience interruptions.

Duration Of The Power Outage

The power cut is scheduled only for January 25 and electricity supply will be restored once the maintenance work is completed. However, the exact restoration time may vary depending on the progress of the work.

BESCOM has urged consumers to plan their day keeping the power cut in mind, switch off sensitive electrical appliances during the outage, and cooperate with field staff carrying out the maintenance. The utility said the inconvenience is temporary and necessary to ensure long-term safety, stability and efficiency of the power distribution system.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
Bengaluru News BESCOM Bengaluru Power Cut
