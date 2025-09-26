Pawan Kalyan To Travel To Hyderabad For Viral Fever Treatment; CM Naidu Wishes Speedy Recovery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from viral fever and has been under medical treatment for the past four days, the JanaSena Party said. As the fever showed no signs of easing, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his wishes for a speedy recovery.

JanaSena On Pawan Kalyan’s Health

The party posted on X: “State Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan garu is suffering from viral fever. He has been undergoing treatment for the past four days. The severity of the fever has not decreased, and he is experiencing discomfort due to excessive coughing. As per doctors’ advice, he will undergo medical tests in Hyderabad. Today, Shri Pawan Kalyan garu will travel from Mangalagiri to Hyderabad.”

Chandrababu Naidu Wishes A Speedy Recovery

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his concern and wished the Deputy CM well. He said, “Wishing Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, a full and speedy recovery. May he return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of ‘OG’, which is receiving widespread appreciation.”

Wishing Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, a full and speedy recovery. May he return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of OG, which is receiving widespread appreciation. @PawanKalyan https://t.co/OmymLvnBib — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 26, 2025

‘They Call Him OG’ is an action-thriller starring Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, the film was released on September 25, 2025. It also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.