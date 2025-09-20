‘Save Bengaluru Roads’: Locals Face Off With Police On Varthur, Form Human Chain To Protest

Anger over Bengaluru’s crumbling road infrastructure spilled onto the streets on Saturday morning as residents staged protests across the city, demanding urgent repairs. The demonstrations, however, led to a standoff with police, who warned participants that the gatherings lacked official permission and could attract arrests.

A video circulating online showed citizens holding placards reading “Save Bengaluru Roads” and “Fix Roads,” even as officers tried to disperse the crowd, as per NDTV. The protests were triggered by a viral clip earlier this week exposing the poor state of roads and footpaths outside Google’s Bengaluru office, where residents highlighted craters, encroachments, and unsafe pedestrian pathways.

Human chain At Varthur Road

In a parallel show of dissent, hundreds of residents from housing societies in the city’s eastern corridor formed a peaceful human chain along Varthur Road. Their main demand: immediate repairs to the heavily damaged two-kilometre stretch between Gunjur and Varthur Kodi, reported Deccan Herald.

Commuters complained that the segment between Vinayak Nagara and Varthur Police Station, which should take less than five minutes to cross, now requires over 40 minutes at any time of day. Locals also flagged increased accident risks and respiratory issues due to dust clouds and broken roads.

Political heat

The protests quickly took a political turn. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of betraying citizens’ trust. He described the situation as part of a “Khata Khat Congress Pothole Model” and alleged corruption, broken guarantees, and power struggles within the ruling party.

“Despite paying high taxes, residents are left with potholes, dust, and mismanagement. This is nothing but a ‘Loot, Jhooth, and Phoot’ governance model,” Poonawalla said.

Residents have vowed to continue their protests if repair works are not taken up immediately.

