Karnataka Hikes Service Fees At 14 Temples; BJP Accuses Govt Of 'Targeting Hindus'

Karnataka Hikes Service Fees At 14 Temples; BJP Accuses Govt Of 'Targeting Hindus'

Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the move, stating that the hike was not imposed unilaterally but recommended by temple management committees.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:49 PM (IST)

The Karnataka government’s decision to increase service fees at 14 prominent temples under the Muzrai Department has sparked sharp political backlash, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of targeting Hindu institutions.

According to an official order, the revised rates will come into effect on October 1. The list of temples includes Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy and Sri Nandi Teertha Swamy Temples in Bengaluru, Sri Vidurashwatha Narayana Swamy Temple in Chikkaballapur, Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada, Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur, Sri Mahaganapathi Temple in Southadka, Sri Surya Narayanaswamy Temple in Maroli, Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Ramanagara, Sri Haalu Rameshwara Temple in Hosadurga, Sri Sugureshwaraswamy Temple in Raichur, and Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Udupi, among others.

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the move, stating that the hike was not imposed unilaterally but recommended by temple management committees and the government only formalized their request.

BJP Condemns Decision 

The BJP, however, condemned the decision, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt to exploit devotees. In a strongly worded statement, the party likened the fee hike to historical plunder, accusing the Congress government of misusing temple donations and taxes. It demanded an immediate rollback.

Karnataka BJP said, "Just as Muslim invaders have looted Hindus in the country in the past, Siddaramaiah government is looting Hindu tax and donation money. The state government should immediately stop feeding Muslims and filling the government coffers."

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sharpened the criticism, accusing Siddaramaiah of “undermining Hindu traditions.” He cited the inclusion of non-Hindu dignitaries at the inauguration of Dussehra festivities as evidence of the CM’s “disregard for Hindu sentiments.” Ashoka also objected to the pricing of event passes, claiming it excluded ordinary citizens.

In a pointed attack, Ashoka questioned whether Hindus were being treated as “second-class citizens” under the current administration, accusing the government of ideological bias in governance.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Karnataka
