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English NewsCitiesBengaluru Man Gets Challan After AI Camera Mistakes Guitar For Pillion Rider

Bengaluru Man Gets Challan After AI Camera Mistakes Guitar For Pillion Rider

The incident was from September 15, 2026, following which his wife got a traffic challan of Rs 500 for pillion not wearing helmet.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 11:18 AM (IST)

Bengaluru: A man riding his wife's two-wheeler alone with a guitar slung over his back here was recently issued a traffic challan after an AI-powered camera mistook the guitar for a pillion rider without a helmet.

In a social media post on 'X', Souvik Dutta has posted image of him caught by the camera riding the two-wheeler wearing helmet with a guitar slung.

The incident was from September 15, 2026, following which his wife got a traffic challan of Rs 500 for pillion not wearing helmet.

Tagging the Bengaluru Traffic Police, Dutta flagged the alleged error in the AI-powered traffic camera system and requested the authorities to cancel the fine.

"I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic my wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for "pillion riding without helmet". So much for AI based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop," he said, in a post on September 26.

Responding to his post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police asked him to mail to automationpubbcp@ksp.gov.in for violation rectification or Contact 080-22943381, 22942883. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Bengaluru Challan
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