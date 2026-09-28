Bengaluru Man Gets Challan After AI Camera Mistakes Guitar For Pillion Rider

Bengaluru: A man riding his wife's two-wheeler alone with a guitar slung over his back here was recently issued a traffic challan after an AI-powered camera mistook the guitar for a pillion rider without a helmet.

In a social media post on 'X', Souvik Dutta has posted image of him caught by the camera riding the two-wheeler wearing helmet with a guitar slung.

The incident was from September 15, 2026, following which his wife got a traffic challan of Rs 500 for pillion not wearing helmet.

Tagging the Bengaluru Traffic Police, Dutta flagged the alleged error in the AI-powered traffic camera system and requested the authorities to cancel the fine.

"I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic my wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for "pillion riding without helmet". So much for AI based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop," he said, in a post on September 26.

Responding to his post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police asked him to mail to automationpubbcp@ksp.gov.in for violation rectification or Contact 080-22943381, 22942883.

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