Bengaluru Heist Cracked: Cop Among 3 Arrested, Rs 5.76 Crore Recovered

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Three people, including a police constable, have been arrested in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

Briefing reporters here, Singh said Rs 5.76 crore has been recovered so far and efforts are on to trace the remaining amount.

“We had formed eleven teams and deployed 200 police officers and personnel for the job. More than 30 people were interrogated and three have been arrested. They are vehicle in charge, ex-employee of CMS Infosystems and a police constable posted in Govindapura police station have been arrested,” Singh said.

Six teams were sent to all the southern states and Goa to track the criminals involved, he added.

According the official, the gang had planned the robbery for three months. They surveyed the cash van's route and chose a stretch without CCTV cameras.

On November 19, unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted a ATM cash van here and decamped with about Rs seven crore, police said.

The incident occurred when the vehicle belonging to the CMS Info System was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

The suspects arrived in a car with a Government of India sticker, intercepted the van claiming they needed to verify documents, and forced the staff into their vehicle along with the cash.

They later dropped the staff near Dairy Circle and fled with the money. PTI GMS AMP GMS ROH

