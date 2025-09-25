Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji has turned down Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to allow vehicles to pass through the company’s Sarjapur campus in Bengaluru, citing legal, governance and compliance challenges.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Premji acknowledged the government’s efforts to ease Bengaluru’s worsening traffic situation but maintained that Wipro’s campus is private property of a listed company and not meant for public use.

“With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges, since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare,” Premji wrote.

He further explained that the campus, designated as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), is bound by strict access control rules under contractual obligations with global clients. “Our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance,” he noted.

Siddaramaiah’s Proposal

On September 19, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urged Premji to consider allowing limited vehicular passage through the Wipro campus, citing expert assessments that such a move could cut traffic on adjoining stretches of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by nearly 30 per cent during peak hours.

“Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and liveable Bengaluru,” Siddaramaiah had written, urging Wipro to work with state officials on a mutually agreeable plan.

Premji’s Alternative

While ruling out opening the campus, Premji stressed the need for a more sustainable, city-wide approach. He said Wipro was willing to partner with the government to identify long-term solutions and even fund part of a scientific study into Bengaluru’s traffic woes.

“We believe the most effective path forward is to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management. To demonstrate our commitment, Wipro will be pleased to underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study,” he said.

Premji also underlined the urgency of tackling congestion on the Outer Ring Road, which he described as a critical economic hub. “The problem’s complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it,” he noted.

ORR Traffic Woes

The traffic nightmare on the ORR has been a growing concern for commuters and businesses alike. Poor road conditions and severe congestion have made travel times unpredictable, with some companies now threatening to relocate.

The issue gained attention recently after BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji said on X (formerly Twitter) that his company would move out of the ORR (Bellandur) area due to unbearable commuting times. He described the route as full of potholes and dust, adding that he saw “lowest intent to get them rectified” and no change in sight for at least five years.