Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru: 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Arrested For Disrupting Hindi Promotion Event At Five-Star Hotel

Bengaluru: 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Arrested For Disrupting Hindi Promotion Event At Five-Star Hotel

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti had organised a "Hindi Promotion Meeting" at a hotel, attended by 6 Members of Parliament, when members of the pro-Kannada outfit barged in on Thursday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (PTI) Forty-one members of a pro-Kannada outfit were arrested for allegedly forcing their way into a five-star hotel here in protest against Hindi Diwas event and causing a disturbance, police said on Friday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti had organised a "Hindi Promotion Meeting" at the hotel, attended by six Members of Parliament, when members of the pro-Kannada outfit barged in on Thursday, according to sources.

Raising slogans against the event, the activists alleged that the meeting was an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

According to a police statement, the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language had organised a meeting from September 23 to 25 at the hotel on Race Course road here.

On the final day of the meeting, the session commenced at 9.30 am.

"Between approximately 10.45 am and 11 am, about 30 to 40 members of an organisation illegally entered the venue in protest against the meeting agenda, obstructed the work of government officials present, and created a disturbance. This caused a temporary disruption to the meeting," it stated.

The police immediately arrived at the scene, took the protestors into custody, and brought the situation under control. Consequently, the meeting at the hotel experienced a brief interruption but was completed as planned due to the police's timely intervention.

"A case was registered against the protestors at High Grounds Police Station, and legal action was taken. A total of 41 protestors were arrested and produced before the 1st ACJM Court, which sent them to judicial custody," it added. 

ALSO READ: MiG-21 Farewell: Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, IAF Woman Pilot Leading Send-Off Flypast?

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MiG-21 Farewell: Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, IAF Woman Pilot Leading Send-Off Flypast?
MiG-21 Farewell: Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, IAF Woman Pilot Leading Send-Off Flypast?
World
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
World
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
India
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Donald Trump at White House in First High-Level US-Pak Ties Since 2019 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Battle Over Women’s Votes Heats Up with Welfare Promises and Political Barbs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget