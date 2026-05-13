Another Aircraft Crashes In Maharashtra's Baramati Months After Ajit Pawar's Death

A training aircraft operated by Redbird crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati on Wednesday, marking yet another aviation incident in the region. The aircraft went down within the limits of Gojubavi village, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the trainee pilot onboard escaped safely. Authorities, however, are yet to determine what caused the aircraft to crash.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and have begun an investigation into the incident. Officials said further details would emerge after a technical assessment of the wreckage and initial inquiry.

The incident comes just months after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash in Baramati in February this year.