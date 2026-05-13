Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAnother Aircraft Crashes In Maharashtra's Baramati Months After Ajit Pawar's Death

Another Aircraft Crashes In Maharashtra's Baramati Months After Ajit Pawar's Death

Preliminary reports said the trainee pilot escaped safely, though the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 13 May 2026 09:55 AM (IST)

A training aircraft operated by Redbird crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati on Wednesday, marking yet another aviation incident in the region. The aircraft went down within the limits of Gojubavi village, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the trainee pilot onboard escaped safely. Authorities, however, are yet to determine what caused the aircraft to crash.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and have begun an investigation into the incident. Officials said further details would emerge after a technical assessment of the wreckage and initial inquiry.

The incident comes just months after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash in Baramati in February this year. 

Before You Go

Ghaziabad Cash Van Robbery: Two Wanted Criminals Killed in Encounter

Published at : 13 May 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Plane Crash Baramati
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Another Aircraft Crashes In Maharashtra's Baramati Months After Ajit Pawar's Death
Another Aircraft Crashes In Maharashtra's Baramati Months After Ajit Pawar's Death
Cities
Prateek Yadav, Younger Brother Of Akhilesh Yadav, Dies At 38
Prateek Yadav, Younger Brother Of Akhilesh Yadav, Dies At 38
Cities
Delhi Heatwave Alert: Temperature May Cross 40°C This Week, IMD Warns
Delhi Heatwave Alert: Temperature May Cross 40°C This Week, IMD Warns
Cities
Four Cubs Born Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park, Bodies Partially Eaten
Four Cubs Born Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park, Bodies Partially Eaten
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Cash Van Robbery: Two Wanted Criminals Killed in Encounter
Sudden Death: Questions Rise Over Sudden Death of Fitness Enthusiast Prateek Yadav
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Post-Mortem House After Brother’s Death
Breaking: Samajwadi Party Mourns Death of Prateek Yadav
Breaking News: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son Prateek Yadav Passes Away at 38
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget