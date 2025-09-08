Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha. The ceremony marked the start of year-long centenary celebrations in honour of the legendary “Bard of the Brahmaputra.”

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya hailed Hazarika as “The soul of Assam and a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness. The centenary celebration is not merely an event of remembrance, but a festival of inspiration, aimed at igniting the imagination of generations to come. This is a celebration of the soul of Assam — a tribute to a man whose voice echoed not only across our state but throughout the nation and the world.”





Reflecting on Hazarika’s body of work, the Governor quoted some of his iconic songs — “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” (Humans for Humanity), “Moi Eti Zazabor” (I am a Traveller), and “Dil Hoom Hoom Kore” — to highlight how his music transcended boundaries and spoke to the struggles of ordinary people.

“Hazarika didn’t merely sing, he stirred the conscience of a nation. His music was a rallying cry against injustice and a bridge connecting communities, cultures, and generations,” the Governor said.

He further acknowledged the Assam government’s efforts under Chief Minister Sarma to preserve the state’s cultural legacy and pass it on to future generations.

Remembering Assam’s Legacy, Global Recognition

The Governor also drew parallels with historical and literary stalwarts of Assam such as Lachit Borphukan, Veer Chilarai, Banikanta Kakati, Ambikagiri Raichoudhury, Lakshminath Bezbaruah and Anandaram Baruah, stating that in that proud tradition, “Bhupen Hazarika emerged as a precious gem, who through his music, infused a new cultural awareness across India.”

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier words, noting the PM’s pride in representing the parliamentary constituency where Hazarika studied. The Governor also underlined Hazarika’s contributions during the Bangladesh Liberation War, his advocacy for peace in neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan, and his recognition as an international cultural ambassador.

“Bhupen Hazarika was not just a cultural icon; he was a humanist, a visionary, and a voice for the voiceless. Let us carry forward his message that art is not just for admiration, but a tool for transformation,” Acharya urged, calling on all to work towards a just, equitable and compassionate society.





Among those present at the tribute were Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Barua, West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Additional Chief Secretary for Cultural Affairs B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, and family members Tez Hazarika and Samar Hazarika. Former MP Queen Oja was also in attendance, along with a large number of dignitaries.

In a separate programme at Raj Bhavan, officials and staff members also offered floral tributes to the late artist.